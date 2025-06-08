‘The Answer Is So Clear’—Mauricio Pochettino Responds to Tottenham Job Links
Mauricio Pochettino has batted away suggestions that he could make a sensational return as Tottenham Hotspur manager.
Spurs pulled the trigger on Ange Postecoglou on Friday, sacking the 59-year-old despite the former Celtic manager leading the club to their first trophy in 17 years when beating Manchester United in the Europa League final—a result that earned the club entry back into the Champions League.
Postecoglou’s dismissal stemmed from Spurs’ abysmal Premier League showing. The north Londoners, usually contenders for a top-four finish, came a lowly 17th after losing 22 of their 38 matches. Nevertheless, Daniel Levy’s decision to remove the popular Australian from his position has sparked rumours of a potential player revolt.
Brentford’s Thomas Frank has emerged as a leading contender to take over, but links to current U.S men’s national team manager Pochettino are inevitable because of his past tenure.
Pochettino was Spurs’ manager between 2014 and 2019 and famously led the club to the Champions League final. He also helped Tottenham finish inside the Premier League’s top three in three consecutive seasons—something they’ve not achieved since his abrupt departure in November 2019.
But having watched his USMNT side lose 2-1 to Türkiye in a friendly on Saturday night, Pochettino was quick to put speculation of a potential return to bed.
“Today it’s not realistic,” he told reporters. “Look where I am. Look where we [his backroom staff] are. The answer is so clear.
“I think, since I left in 2019, my name has always been on the list [of rumours]. I’ve seen the rumours, we are 100 coaches on the list. Don’t be worried about that.
“If something happens [in the future], you for sure will see, but I am so happy in this moment and we cannot talk about this type of thing.”
Pochettino’s USMNT record currently stands at five wins and four losses from nine matches, with the defeat to Türkiye the third in succession. But there are high hopes for Pochettino and his current group of players ahead of next year’s World Cup, which is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.