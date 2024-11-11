Mauricio Pochettino Explains Tyler Adams's Omission From USMNT Squad
Despite returning from injury for Bournemouth, Tyler Adams was not called up by Mauricio Pochettino for the USMNT's upcoming Concacaf Nations League fixtures against Jamaica.
Pochettino's 25-man squad for his first competitive fixtures in charge of the U.S. men's national team did not feature many surprises. Christian Pulisic headlined the roster, Tim Weah returned to the team and Gio Reyna and Folarin Balogun missed out due to injury. The one other major omission from the roster was Adams.
The midfielder underwent back surgery after the USMNT crashed out of Copa América 2024 and was sidelined for the first few months of the 2024–25 season. His lengthy layoff prevented him from attending Pochettino's first training camp back in October.
Adams made his long-awaited return to the pitch Oct. 26 in Bournemouth's 1–1 draw with Aston Villa. He then featured against Manchester City for 24 minutes and Brentford for 67 minutes. His progress was not enough, though, to represent the Stars and Stripes in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.
"I consider [Adams] a very important player for the future of this team, but the most important thing now is to see the progression," Pochettino said in a press conference. "For us we were so happy to see his evolution but at the same time, we know very well that we need to look after him if we want to have him in the best condition for the 2026 [World Cup]."
Adams is now one of the few USMNT veterans to miss Pochettino's first two camps. The 25-year-old captained the Stars and Stripes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and scored the winner against Mexico to secure the USMNT's third-straight Concacaf Nations League title back in March. The Bournemouth man remains one of Pochettino's best defensive midfielders ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Adams's absence from the November international break leaves the door open for Johnny Cardoso to earn his first minutes under Pochettino. Gianluca Busio and Aidan Morris will also be vying for the open spot in the middle of the pitch.
The USMNT returns to action on Nov. 14 against the Reggae Boyz in Jamaica.