Mauricio Pochettino Praises USMNT Star, Team Attitude in Ecuador Draw
If fans want to quibble with the performance from the U.S. men’s national team, which showed emotion and desire on Friday night in their 1–1 draw with Ecuador at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium, Mauricio Pochettino is completely fine with it.
Unlike much of his first year at the helm of the USMNT, the focus following the draw with the 17th-ranked South American side wasn’t on the passion from those wearing the red, white and blue, but the soccer product.
“We are here talking about actions, concepts, formations and things like this,” Pochettino told reporters post-match. “After one year, I am so happy that we don’t talk about other things like commitment, attitude—things like this that in the past we were talking [about]. I think that’s a massive step up.”
Enner Valencia opened the scoring for Ecuador in the 24th minute, but the USMNT found their way back to level terms as Malik Tillman set up Folarin Balogun for the equalizing goal at the 71st minute mark.
Not only was it a goal, but one from two players who should rank among the USMNT’s best. That’s crucial if the Americans hope to have their most talented players in top form come the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which they will host alongside Canada and Mexico.
For Balogun, it also made him one of only two players to debut for the USMNT in 1995 or later with a goal contribution in 11 of his first 17 starts.
While AC Milan superstar Christian Pulisic only played 17 minutes due to a slight ankle injury, and Fulham left back Antonee Robinson did not make his anticipated return, the USMNT showed effort and heart throughout the entire match.
Yet, AS Monaco’s Balogun stepped up as needed, alongside other key performers, including Juventus’ Weston McKennie, Atlético Madrid’s Tanner Tessman and Middlesbrough’s Aidan Morris, who were all returning after spells away from the national team picture.
“The performance was a very, very serious performance, very professional,” Pochettino added, before going on to praise Balogun’s effort. “His work ethic is amazing, with and without the ball, I’m so pleased with his performance.”
Pochettino Reveals Injury Updates
While Pulisic was able to play a few minutes in the match, he continues to nurse a slight ankle injury. Meanwhile, Robinson suffered an ailment earlier in the week and did not dress.
Both, however, remain in contention for Tuesday’s match at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, when the USMNT face off against Australia, who beat Canada 1–0 on Friday night.
The most prominent injury among the group is forward Alex Zendejas, who was held out due to a knee injury and will return to Club América in Liga MX to continue his recovery.
“He has a small issue in his knee — the back of his knee. It’s not a big issue, but he’s not going to be available,” Pochettino said of Zendejas, before adding an update on Robinson. “We’ll see tomorrow if he can train [ahead of next game]. Today, he wasn’t available.”