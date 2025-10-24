‘No Bigger Game’—Kylian Mbappe Fires El Clasico Rallying Cry for Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé is fully focused on Sunday’s “special” Clásico, assuring supporters that Real Madrid are determined to walk away with three points from the all-important fixture.
The France international is still hunting for his first victory over Barcelona since making the move to the Spanish capital. Mbappé and Real Madrid were on the wrong side of four Clásicos last season that ultimately allowed Barcelona to claim a domestic treble in Hansi Flick’s debut campaign.
Now under Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos are eager to get back to winning ways against their arch rivals. The pressure is on Mbappé, who scored five goals against the Catalans last season, to lead his side past the defending Spanish champions in the biggest game of the early La Liga season.
“This is a big week for us. It was an important match against Juventus, but Sunday’s game is special,” Mbappé said after being named Real Madrid’s Player of the Month for September on Friday afternoon.
“We hope the fans will get behind us and cheer us on as they always do. They know how important this game is, and we do too. We hope it’ll be a great day.
“It’s the match everyone wants to see. There’s no bigger game than this one on a club level. It can only be compared to a huge Champions League game, but in terms of league matches, there’s nothing like Real Madrid-Barcelona.
“But we don’t just want to play it, we want to win it,” Mbappé said.
Mbappé: Real Madrid Ready for ‘Whatever Happens’
Real Madrid will have the benefit of hosting the first El Clásico of the season on Sunday afternoon. The Spanish giants also have the advantage of having La Liga’s top scorer leading their attack.
Mbappé has scored 15 goals for Los Blancos in 2025–26, only failing to find the back of the net against Mallorca and Juventus. The Frenchman went on an 11-game scoring streak for both club and country before he saw it end against the Old Lady.
“I feel great. I always want to help the team; if that’s by scoring goals, then so be it, and if it’s in another way, then that’s fine too,” Mbappé said.
“I’m following the same path as the team. The team always needs every player to help out, and I always try and do that. The team is ready for whatever happens.
“This is a crucial month for us. It’s a big game, but the rest of the month is important too. We’re going to do what is demanded of Madrid, which is to win and play well for all the Madridistas.”
A win in El Clásico will take Real Madrid five points clear atop the La Liga standings heading into November. It would also give Alonso’s men a boost of confidence with a trip to Anfield coming on Tuesday, Nov. 4.