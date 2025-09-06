‘It’s an Honor’—Mexican Wonderkid Gilberto Mora Responds to Links With European Giant
The buzz surrounding young Mexican midfielder Gilberto Mora seems to grow with every passing day, with rumors circulating recently linking him to Real Madrid.
The 16-year-old Mora can’t make the jump to Europe until he turns 18, but that hasn’t stopped his name from being circled around the orbit of Los Blancos. This week, Mora reported to Mexico’s camp ahead of the U20 World Cup later this month and was asked about the Real Madrid links.
“For me it’s an honor that those teams [big European clubs] are interested,” Mora said. ”I try to enjoy it, to live in the present and to do my talking on the pitch.”
“I try to enjoy, I know that at the World Cup [U20] there’s going to be plenty of scouts from the big European clubs.”
Mora’s agent Rafaela Pimienta recently told Spanish outlet El Chiringuito that “it’s normal” for the young midfielder to be linked with Real Madrid and other big clubs in Europe, given his age and his talent.
Less than a year after becoming the youngest goalscorer in Liga MX history three games into his professional career, Mora started and shined in Mexico’s run to the 2025 Gold Cup title. The teenager became the youngest player in history to lift a senior international trophy, overtaking Lamine Yamal’s triumph at the 2024 European Championship.
But Mora’s form has only improved since breaking out in the Gold Cup. He’s scored three goals for Tijuana—a mid-table Liga MX team at best—in his last three matches. He also nabbed a brace against reigning MLS champions LA Galaxy in the recently concluded 2025 Leagues Cup.
Not since Mexico’s historic 2005 U17 World Cup-winning generation has a player produced so much expectations and hope. Mora will lead an exciting Mexico U20 team in the upcoming World Cup in Chile that, in his own words, “has the clear objective of winning the tournament.”
If Mora continues at his current level, then it’s almost a given that he’ll be part of Javier Aguirre’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His potential is undeniable and it seems to be only a matter of time before he makes the jump to Europe.