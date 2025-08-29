Shock Recall in Mexico’s 25-Player Roster for September International Friendlies
Javier Aguirre announced Mexico’s 25-player squad that will travel to the U.S. during the September international break to play friendlies vs. Japan and South Korea.
With less than a year to go before the starting whistle blows at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico’s opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, each call-up begins to create more speculation.
By far the biggest surprise in “El Vasco’s” list is the inclusion of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano. Since Aguirre’s appointment this time last year, Lozano hasn’t played a single minute for El Tri. But after stellar performances in his debut MLS season with San Diego FC, the former World Cup hero will get his opportunity to impress.
Rodrigo Huescas will return to El Tri after missing out on the 2025 Gold Cup. The FC Copenhagen right back has become an undisputed starter for his club and will be the only Mexican representative in this season’s Champions League.
Gilberto Mora, the 16-year-old phenom that played a key role in Mexico’s recent Gold Cup title, won’t be a part of the squad because he’s slated to feature for El Tri in the U-20 World Cup in Chile later in September.
Mexico will play Japan on Sept. 6 and South Korea on Sept. 9, with El Tri’s full roster for the friendles below.
Mexico Roster: September International Friendlies
Goalkeepers
- Ángel Malagón (Club América)
- Carlos Moreno (Pachuca)
- Raúl Rangel (Chivas)
Defenders
- Rodrigo Huescas (FC Copenhagen)
- Juan Sánchez Purata (Tigres)
- Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul)
- Jesús Orozco (Cruz Azul)
- César Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)
- Johan Vásquez (Genoa)
- Mateo Chávez (AZ Alkmaar)
Midfielders
- Edson Álvarez (Fenerbahçe)
- Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
- Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)
- Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens)
- Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)
- Erick Sánchez (Club América)
Forwards
- Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)
- Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan)
- Diego Lainez (Tigres)
- Hirving Lozano (San Diego FC)
- César Huerta (Anderlecht)
- Alexis Vega (Toluca)
- Raúl Jiménez (Fulham)
- Germán Berterame (Monterrey)