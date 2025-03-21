Mexico Make Statement Against Canada: Takeaways From El Tri's Biggest Win in Years
The Mexico national team advanced to the Concacaf Nations League final with a 2–0 win over Canada thanks to a brace from Raúl Jiménez.
For the first time in history, El Tri weren't favored to win against the Maple Leafs in a match played outside of Canadian soil. Considering the quality of Jesse Marsch's side, plus Mexico's recent struggles, this is unquestionably El Tri's best result in years.
An early goal meant Mexico could implement Javier Aguirre's plan. El Tri allowed Canada to control possession and dictate proceedings, aware that they couldn't match the speed and dynamic style of their rivals. Mexico were comfortable sitting back and closing spaces in the final third. Although Canada had the ball and looked to push forward, El Tri's defense held firm, nor was goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón seriously tested. Canada had the ball; Mexico had the goals.
Mexico always looked to push forward with counter-attacks, exploiting space. With Santiago Giménez and Raúl Jiménez, El Tri were happy trusting their in-form strikers to finish the few chances presented to them and that's exactly what happened, with the Fulham man bagging a brace.
With a stout defensive game-plan and timely opportunities that Jiménez took, Mexico earned their spot in Sunday's final against Panama with the first statement win of the Aguirre's third stint as manager and the country's biggest win in years.
Here are three takeaways from Mexico's win over Canada.
Aguirre's Decision to Start Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez Together Pays-Off
A lot of the talk regarding Mexico in the weeks leading up to the game centered around if Aguirre would abandon his traditional one-striker set-up in favor of playing his two in-form center forwards: Jiménez and Giménez.
The answer was yes, and El Vasco's gamble was immediately rewarded.
Both strikers were involved in the action that led to Jiménez scoring El Tri's opener less than two minutes into the game. For Mexico's second, a free kick won by Giménez was beautifully dispatched by Jiménez, who was the best player on the pitch.
Both strikers compliment each other well and as long as they stay in-form, there's no reason to have to pick one over the other in the lineup. Yes, sacrificing an extra body in midfield can have its downsides, but Mexico, a team that's struggled to score goals in big games in recent years can't take the risk of having one of their best players on the bench.
There's still time for the pair to develop their chemistry further before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but there's no question, this is the way to go.
Mexico Have Quietly Become a Very Good Defensive Team
Despite the game being played on Canada's terms for the vast majority of the 90 minutes, they could only muster one shot on target to Mexico's three.
Many have called for Mexico's captain Edson Álvarez to play as a center back instead of the base of midfield. Here those calls were answered and the West Ham United man was stellar. Johan Vázquez continues to prove why many consider him to be the best center back in Concacaf, with yet another dominant showing in the heart of defense.
Israel Reyes stood his ground against Alphonso Davies and Erik Lira, who played as a midfielder but would sometimes drop as an extra defender, handled every Canadian incursion with poise. Mexico were never caught out of shape and they didn't have to rely on a standout performance from their goalkeeper.
Since Aguirre's return as manager, El Tri have kept six clean sheets in eight games. With a strong defensive foundation, Mexico have a pillar to build onto as they continue to work through other issues on the road to the FIFA World Cup in 15 months.
El Tri Will Have to Change Their Approach for the Final
Aguirre has been pragmatic with both his lineups and his set-ups since his appointment after the 2024 Copa América. That approach must continue if Mexico are to win their first ever Concacaf Nations League trophy vs. Panama.
Sunday's final promises to be a completely different game, where El Tri will have to take more risks to break down a Panama low-block that just dispatched the USMNT in the other semifinal.
With only Cruz Azul's Lira and Carlos Rodríguez, El Tri lacked bodies in midfield and, more importantly with regards to the upcoming final, they lacked creative players able to generate danger from the middle of the pitch.
Mexico could do well to return to the system that saw them score four against Honduras in the second leg of the quarterfinals. With incisive wing backs that allow Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, César Huerta or Julián Quiñones to play closer to the strikers in the central areas, El Tri could find solutions for their lack of chance creation.
No matter what Aguirre's decision is, Mexico are obligated to raise the trophy on Sunday night.