Mexico NT Captain Becomes First El Tri Player Managed by Jose Mourinho
Mexico national team captain Edson Álvarez has a new home, leaving West Ham United in London to join Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe.
Álvarez began losing playing time in the second half of last season once Graham Potter took charge of West Ham. After shining for Mexico in its 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup title-run, Álvarez returned to London to find out he didn’t fit in Potter’s plans for the 2025–26 season.
A number of teams were reportedly interested, but in the end, West Ham and Fenerbahçe reached an agreement on a loan deal that includes a buy-option next summer for Álvarez to join the Turkish side. The Mexico captain had time to decide his next destination, but according to Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho played a key role in Álvarez choosing Fenerbahçe.
The Club Ámerica academy graduate will become the first Mexican to play under Mourinho. Álvarez is a natural midfield destroyer, duel winner, second-ball vacuum, never afraid of sticking a leg into a challenge and capable of playing in defense as well.
Although being managed by one of the most successful managers of all time should be a valuable experience, leaving the Premier League could be painted as a step-down. At 27-years-old, Álvarez must take advantage of this opportunity or his time playing amongst the European elite could be nearing its end.
However, a move away from West Ham was needed. With less than a year to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Álvarez needs to be playing consistently for his sake and El Tri’s. ‘El Machín’ joins Fenerbahçe with the expectation of playing week-in and week-out. Furthermore, he’ll be playing European soccer, with the club currently in the Champions League playoffs. At worst, they will play in the Europa League if they fail to qualify.
Álvarez joins Sergio Almaguer, Antonio De Nigris, Giovani Dos Santos and Diego Reyes as the fifth Mexican player to compete in the Turkish Süper Lig.
Having already been unveiled as Fenerbahçe’s new No. 11, Álvarez could debut for his new club next Wednesday against Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League qualification final.