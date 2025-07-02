Mexico vs. Honduras: Gold Cup Semifinals Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Mexico will face Honduras in the 2025 Gold Cup semifinals looking to continue their title defense.
El Tri topped it's group and then comfortably dispatched Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals 2–0 without conceding a single shot on goal. Mexico has looked solid defensively, but it's yet to deliver a convincing performance in attack, where it's struggled for much of the tournament.
Honduras responded after falling to Canada 6–0 in their opening game and, following their upset of Panama on penalties in the quarterfinals, Los Catrachos are in the Gold Cup semifinals for the first time since 2013. Reinaldo Rueda's side will now look to defeat Mexico in an official match outside of Honduran soil for the first time since their historic victory at the Estadio Azteca in 2013.
Javier Aguirre's men will be the overwhelming favorite as they enter their 10th straight Gold Cup semifinal, hoping to advance and get within 90 minutes of their 13th Gold Cup title in history.
Here's Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Gold Cup semifinals match.
What Time Does Mexico vs. Honduras Kick-Off?
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, July 2 / Thursday, July 3
- Kick-Off Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST
Mexico vs. Honduras Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Mexico: 3 wins
- Honduras: 2 wins
Last Meeting: Mexico 4–0 Honduras (Nov. 19, 2024) — Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Mexico
Honduras
Mexico 2–0 Saudi Arabia - 6/28/25
Panama (4)1–1(5) Honduras - 6/28/25
Mexico 0–0 Costa Rica - 6/22/25
Honduras 2–1 Curacao - 6/24/25
Suriname 0–2 Mexico - 6/18/25
Honduras 2–0 El Salvador - 6/21/25
Mexico 3–2 Dominican Republic - 6/14/25
Canada 6–0 Honduras - 6/17/25
Mexico 1–0 Turkiye - 6/10/25
Hondruas 2–0 Antigua and Bermuda - 6/10/25
How to Watch Mexico vs. Honduras on TV
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 2
United States
TUDN, FS1, Univision, FOX Sports App, ViX
Mexico
TUDN, Canal 5, ViX
Mexico Team News
While playing far from their best soccer in the tournament so far, it's also true that Mexico hasn't suffered any adversity and they should cruise to the final against Honduras.
Aguirre must deal with the suspension of starting left back Jesús Gallardo for yellow card accumulation, but young Matéo Chávez has impressed in the Gold Cup and looks in line to start. El Tri will be boosted by the return of César Montes who will surely partner Johan Vásquez in the heart of defense.
Now that it appears like Aguirre has gone completely away from the two-striker system, relegating Santiago Gimenez to the bench, the biggest questions are in midfield.
Orbelín Pineda and Charly Rodríguez and 16-year-old Gilberto Mora, El Tri's youngest ever debutant, are the top candidates to partner Edson Álvarez and Marcel Ruiz in midfield.
No matter the lineup and tactical system deployed, Mexico will be obligated to emerge victorious against Honduras on Wednesday night.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Honduras
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Honduras (4-3-3): Malagón; Sánchez, Montes, Vásquez, Chávez; Álvarez, Ruiz, Rodríguez; Alvarado, Vega, Jiménez
Honduras Team News
Honduras, coming off their unexpected victory over Panama, will be hoping to defeat Mexico for the third straight year in an official match, after beating them twice at home in the first leg of Nations League ties.
For the victory to happen, then the physical center back partnership of Denil Maldonado and Jose Martínez will have to be at their best.
Celtic's Luis Palma could enter the lineup for the first time since the opening game defeat vs. Canada. The 25-year-old is arguably Honduras' most talented player and he scored twice against Mexico when they last defeated El Tri back in Nov. 2024.
Rueda could decide to include Liga MX player with Santos Laguna Anthony Lozano from the start, after his late goal set-up Honduras's comeback vs. Panama in the quarterfinals.
Hondruas historically have an extra gear when they play El Tri and it'll look to continue their cinderella run by dispatching the holders.
Honduras Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico
Honduras Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico (4-2-3-1): Menjívar; Crisanto, Maldonado, Martínez, Rosales; Arriaga, Flores; Álvarez, Quioto, Palma; Lozano
Mexico vs. Honduras Score Prediction
You've probably heard this before throughout the Gold Cup, but Mexico will dominate possession while also finding it hard to score the breakthrough vs. a hard-nosed Honduras side.
Mexico's issues in the final third have been exposed this tournament, constantly looking toothless and devoid of ideas in attack. Still, Honduras won't prove to be much of threat going forward, which is why eventually El Tri just needs to be smart and rely on its superior individual quality.
Raúl Jiménez will be the best player on the pitch and carry Mexico to the final, where a possible matchup vs. the USMNT looks inevitable.
Score Prediction: Mexico 2–0 Honduras