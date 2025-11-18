Mexico vs. Paraguay—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The Mexico national team are back in action for the final time in 2025 with a friendly match against Paraguay on Tuesday night.
Javier Aguirre’s side were better than Uruguay yet settled for a 0–0 draw last Saturday. A toothless attacking display meant El Tri were unable to snap a winless streak that’s now reached five games.
Mexico need to start collecting wins to boost confidence with the 2026 World Cup just over 200 days away. A win would also do well for El Tri fans, who voiced their displeasure loud and clear in the draw against Uruguay.
Paraguay, on the other hand, are also in a bit of a slump. Gustavo Alfaro’s side lost to the U.S. men’s national team on Saturday to extend their winless streak to three games.
Both countries are in desperate need of a win in their final match of the year, making this international friendly an intriguing contest between two World Cup qualified teams.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Mexico vs. Paraguay.
What Time Does Mexico vs. Paraguay Kick-Off?
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Stadium: Alamodome
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Mexico vs. Paraguay Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Mexico: 4 wins
- Paraguay: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: Paraguay 1–0 Mexico (Aug. 31, 2022) - International Friendly
Current Form (All Competitions)
Mexico
Paraguay
Mexico 0–0 Uruguay - 11/15/25
USMNT 2–1 Paraguay - 11/15/25
Mexico 1–1 Ecuador - 10/14/25
South Korea 2–0 Paraguay - 10/14/25
Mexico 0–4 Colombia - 10/11/25
Japan 2–2 Paraguay - 10/10/25
Mexico 2–2 South Korea - 9/9/25
Peru 0–1 Paraguay - 9/9/25
Mexico 0–0 Japan - 9/6/25
Paraguay 0–0 Ecuador - 9/4/25
How to Watch Mexico vs. Paraguay on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Deportes, ViX, FOX Sports App
Mexico
TUDN, Canal 5, Azteca 7, ViX, Azteca Deportes
Mexico Team News
After deploying what on paper seems like Mexico’s strongest XI vs. Uruguay, Aguirre will make changes to his lineup and give fringe players an opportunity to impress.
Luis Ángel Malagón should return to the lineup in goal after Raúl Rángel started at the weekend, signaling that the competition to be Mexico’s starter between the sticks is still very much open.
Hirving Lozano was forced off with an injury against Uruguay. There’s still no official verdict on the severity of the injury, but Gilberto Mora, who was one of El Tri’s few bright spots, will get the nod on Tuesday night.
Marcel Ruíz, Edson Álvarez and Erick Sánchez were Aguirre’s midfield trio against Uruguay. It shouldn’t come as a surprise if all of them take a backseat to Erik Lira, Obed Vargas and Orbelín Pineda.
Up front, Raúl Jiménez and Germán Berterame were kept quiet last Saturday opening the door for 22-year-old Armando González, the Liga MX Apertura 2025 top goalscorer, to make his El Tri debut.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Paraguay
Mexico predicted lineup vs. Paraguay (4-3-3): Malagón; Reyes, Montes, Oroxco, Chávez; Vargas, Lira, Pineda; Lainez, González, Mora.
Paraguay Team News
Like Aguirre, Gustavo Alfaro is also poised to make changes to the XI that lost to the USMNT over the weekend.
Álex Arce scored La Albirroja’s lone goal against the U.S. but could make way for Ronaldo Martínez to enter the lineup following a strong season with Atlético Platense in Argentina’s top-flight.
Three standout pieces should retain their place in the lineup, with Diego Gómez, Miguel Almirón and Julio Enciso all poised to start.
Omar Aldrete was sent off after a massive scuffle broke out near the end of Saturday‘s clash, which could see Blas Riveros and Gustavo Gómez repeat as the center back pairing. Manchester United academy talent Diego Leon could also get his second cap for Paraguay at left back.
Paraguay Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico
Paraguay predicted lineup vs. Mexico (4-3-3): Fernández; Cáceres, Gómez, Riveros, León; Ojeda, Gómez, Almirón; Enciso, Martínez, Sosa.
Mexico vs. Paraguay Score Prediction
Given the wholesale changes to the squad and the introduction of players that are fighting for their place on the World Cup roster, Mexico will be eager to put an end to their negative run of results.
With Lira playing instead of Álvarez, Mexico will go up a level in possession and control the ball. Mora and Lainez have been in fine form and they will constantly feed González, who’ll be eager to make a name for himself with the national team.
Mexico will contain Paraguay’s attack and have a better attacking showing. González will score on his debut and El Tri will go into 2026 with a positive result.
Score Prediction: Mexico 2–0 Paraguay