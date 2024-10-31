Michele Kang Follows USA Rugby Donation With New Women’s Sports Investment
Businesswoman Michele Kang made headlines in July with her $4 million donation to the United States women's rugby sevens team following the squad’s Olympic bronze medal win. Now, Kang is continuing to expand her portfolio in the women’s sports world.
Kang’s organization, Kynisca, is leading a $2 million investment in footwear brand IDA Sports, Sports Illustrated can reveal. IDA Sports is the lone company in the soccer cleat space that designs and manufactures footwear exclusively for female athletes.
Kang currently has ownership in three women’s soccer clubs: the NWSL’s Washington Spirit, the Olympique Lyonnais Féminin in France and the London City Lionesses in England. The investment in IDA Sports further solidifies Kang and Kynisca’s hold in women’s soccer and their commitment to elevating female athletes.
“For too long, female players have been sidelined with subpar equipment, and IDA is breaking that mold,” Kang said to Sports Illustrated. “IDA’s vision aligns perfectly with our mission at Kynisca to drive meaningful change by giving women’s sports the dedicated, athlete-centered resources it deserves.”
Darielle O'Brien of Utah Royals FC and Marley Canales of Spokane Zephyr FC in the USL Super League are two players currently signed with IDA Sports and have been wearing the brand's cleats in competition. Following the investment, Kang hopes that the brand’s products will continue to spread among the professional ranks, particularly with a new testing program where Spirit players and other top athletes will be able to provide direct feedback on the footwear.
The brand also plans to release cleats for youth players come February 2025 as a product of the investment, allowing young athletes to have access to female-focused performance gear from early on in their development.
“Giving girls the tools to stay healthy, confident, and competitive on the field is essential to building the next generation of elite athletes,” Kang says.
Kang hopes it is investments like these that will continue to fuel the momentum and growth of women’s sports. She says the response to her donation to the USA women’s rugby team was “an incredible reminder of why I invest in women’s sports.”
“The outpouring of excitement and support after the donation reinforced my belief that when we invest in female athletes, we’re investing in a movement of empowerment and resilience,” Kang says. “We’re showing the world that women deserve every chance to thrive at the highest levels. It’s a mission that goes beyond the field, and I’m more motivated than ever to keep pushing forward.”
Kang sees her latest investment in IDA Sports as doing just that.
“This investment isn’t just about creating a great cleat—it’s about sending a message that women’s sports deserve the same rigor, innovation, and resources as men’s,” Kang says. “As IDA grows, I know they will inspire others to recognize the value in women’s sports and encourage further investment, helping to build a sports landscape where female athletes have everything they need to excel and inspire.”