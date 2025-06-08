Mike Maignan: Chelsea ‘Submit’ First Offer, Set Deadline for Bargain Deal
Chelsea have low-balled AC Milan with a £15 million ($20.3 million) offer for goalkeeper Mike Maignan, according to multiple reports.
The French shot-stopper was supposedly first approached by the Blues earlier this week. Maignan has established himself as Hugo Lloris’s successor between the posts for his national team after impressing for the Italian outfit over the last four years.
Maignan is now entering the final 12 months of his Milan contract. With no extension seemingly on the cards, the 29-year-old is expected to be offloaded this summer to avoid a free transfer next year.
Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea have submitted an opening bid which The Times value at £15 million. This is thought to fall short of Milan’s £25 million ($33.8 million) asking price, although it remains to be seen if the Serie A side accept Chelsea’s initial approach.
Enzo Maresca’s team have reportedly put a hard deadline of Tuesday, June 10 on their negotiations with Milan. That date marks the conclusion of the first international transfer window of the summer and represents that last chance for Chelsea to register players for the group stage of this summer’s Club World Cup.
Chelsea have no shortage of goalkeeping options, although a convincing set of gloved hands is harder to find in west London. Maresca chopped and changed between Robert Sánchez and Filip Jörgensen throughout an unconvincing season. Belgian teenager Mike Penders is expected to join up with the first team this summer while Djordje Petrovic is also back from his loan spell at Strasbourg.
The Blues are in the process of thinning out this congested position. A shock agreement is thought to be in place which will send Kepa Arrizabalaga across the capital to Arsenal.