What Is the FIFA Club World Cup? A Complete Guide
There’s no rest for the wicked, they say—and that’s certainly true for soccer players, especially those from the world’s biggest clubs.
With the domestic season having only just wrapped up (or in some cases, still ongoing), a host of top teams now have just a matter of weeks to prepare before going at it again—this time at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Held in the United States from June 15 to July 13, this edition marks a major turning point for the tournament. With a brand new format featuring 32 teams instead of the usual seven, a fresh trophy, and a massive prize pot on offer, clubs will be fighting for far more than just summer bragging rights.
But given the tournament’s relatively low-key past—often treated as an afterthought by both fans and clubs—many might not be familiar with how it works.
So what exactly is the Club World Cup? How do teams qualify? And how does the new format play out? Here, we break it all down.
How Does the FIFA Club World Cup Work?
The 2025 Club World Cup will feature clubs from all six of FIFA’s continental confederations—UEFA (Europe), CONMEBOL (South America), AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa), Concacaf (North and Central America), and OFC (Oceania)—each competing for a shot at international glory.
Each confederation has been allocated a set number of qualification spots, with Europe leading the way with 12 teams, followed by South America with six. Asia, Africa, and North/Central America are each represented by four teams, while Oceania receives just one.
Qualification is determined by performance in each region’s premier club competition—such as the UEFA Champions League for European sides, or the Concacaf Champions Cup in North America––with recent winners guaranteed a spot and other consistently strong performers rounding out the selection.
As host nation, the United States also receives one automatic place in the tournament. That honor has been granted to Inter Miami, meaning Lionel Messi will be making an appearance on the world stage once again—this time in his adopted homeland.
As for the tournament format, the 32 qualified teams will be divided into eight groups of four. Each team plays the others in its group once, with the top two from each group advancing to the Round of 16.
From that point on, it follows a familiar knockout structure—quarterfinals, semifinals, and a final—with all matches played as single-leg ties, adding extra pressure and excitement to every round.
Which Teams Have Won the Most Club World Cups?
The Club World Cup initially launched in 2000, but it hasn’t always been a consistent fixture on the soccer calendar––taking a hiatus between 2001 and 2005, and again in 2024––and has undergone several changes in format and structure over the years.
Since its inception, there have been 20 editions of the tournament, producing 12 different champions—with some clubs winning it just once, and others dominating on multiple occasions.
As with the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid stand tall as the most successful club in the competition’s history, having lifted the trophy five times—first in 2014, then again in 2016, 2017, 2018, and most recently in 2022.
Below, we’ve listed all the past Club World Cup winners, sorted by the number of titles they've claimed.
Team
Club World Cup Titles
Year(s)
Real Madrid
5
2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022
FC Barcelona
3
2009, 2011, 2015
Bayern Munich
2
2000, 2012
Corinthians
2
2013, 2020
AC Milan
1
2007
Chelsea
1
2021
Inter Milan
1
2010
Internacional
1
2006
Liverpool
1
2019
Manchester City
1
2023
Manchester United
1
2008
São Paulo
1
2005
Why Is the FIFA Club World Cup Important?
In previous years, clubs have arguably treated the Club World Cup as little more than a post-season exhibition—a cool-down or a global showcase. But with FIFA’s new revamp, the 2025 edition promises to be bigger, more competitive, and more meaningful than ever before.
First, there’s the money. With a total prize pot of $1 billion, clubs will earn a significant sum simply for participating—and even more for advancing deep into the tournament. That kind of revenue can go a long way: helping clubs fund new signings, invest in infrastructure, or improve overall operations. This financial boost could prove especially vital for smaller clubs, particularly those from less wealthy federations like Oceania or Africa.
Second, comes the global spotlight. With increased attention, broadcasting reach, and media coverage, teams that aren’t used to large international audiences will get a unique opportunity to showcase themselves on a massive stage. That exposure could be career-changing for players, coaches, and entire clubs—and might even help launch the next global superstar.
Lastly, the tournament arrives at a valuable moment in the calendar. Taking place during the summer, it allows clubs to stay sharp in the off-season, test new ideas, integrate recent signings, and give younger squad members valuable competitive experience—all while playing in a high-stakes environment.
How to Watch the FIFA Club World Cup?
The main broadcaster of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is DAZN, which in December 2024 acquired the global rights to the tournament in a landmark €1 billion deal. DAZN will stream all matches for free and has also sublicensed rights to select local broadcasters.
Among those local broadcasters is Channel 5 in the United Kingdom, which will air 23 matches, and TNT Sports in the U.S., which will show 24 games.
In China, streaming platform Migu secured the broadcast rights directly in a separate deal covering two editions of the tournament, as DAZN does not currently operate in the Chinese market.