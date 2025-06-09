Mike Maignan ‘Rejects’ Premier League Giants, Chelsea Prepare Second Bid
Chelsea’s leading goalkeeper target Mike Maignan reportedly rejected Manchester United’s initial approaches to focus on a move to west London. The Blues are thought to be closing in on a cut-price deal.
AC Milan’s goalkeeper first emerged as a target for Chelsea at the start of June. After staging discussions with the player, Enzo Maresca’s side were thought to have tabled an initial offer worth in the region of £15 million ($20.3 million).
This is deemed to be considerably short of Milan’s asking price. However, the club’s negotiating position is compromised by the solitary year left on Maignan’s contract. Unless a deal can be struck this summer, the Rossoneri will lose their French shot-stopper for free next year.
Chelsea and Milan have re-opened negotiations this week, Corriere dello Sport first reported. While the Blues are unlikely to climb as high as Milan’s £25 million ($34.2 million) valuation, their second offer is expected to be closer to that figure.
Discussions surrounding a move are described as advanced chiefly because all three parties want the same thing. Milan are supposedly consigned to the departure of their No. 1—who has not enjoyed his best campaign between the posts—while Maignan is so eager to join Chelsea that he “immediately declined” Manchester United’s interest.
The Red Devils are a cemented member of football’s elite but currently find themselves in the midst of an historic nadir. After a campaign which left their own manager describing his team as one of the worst in club history, United don’t have any European football to offer.
This hasn’t made Ruben Amorim’s side a universally unattractive destination. Matheus Cunha turned down multiple suitors to sign for United while Bryan Mbeumo reportedly favours a move to the side which finished 15th last season above and beyond any other interested party.
Maignan, however, could not be swayed by United’s historic grandeur.