Mikel Arteta Offers Bukayo Saka Update After Fresh Injury Scare
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted Bukayo Saka’s early withdrawal against Port Vale on Wednesday was not the result of any fresh injury concerns.
A hamstring injury has disrupted Saka’s start to the 2025–26 season, with Wednesday’s 2–0 victory just his third start across all competitions. He lasted around an hour but had Arsenal fans sweating after a tough tackle left him in pain on the ground and limping just minutes before his withdrawal.
With Noni Madueke facing around two months on the sidelines with his own injury, any new absence for Saka would come as a massive blow to Arsenal. Thankfully, Arteta is confident that is not the case here.
“Yeah, it was always the plan,” Arteta said of Saka’s hour-mark exit. “The maximum we wanted him to play was 60 minutes; there is a lot of games coming up.
Saka in Contention to Face Newcastle
“He is coming back from an important injury, and again we need to manage his load.”
Asked directly whether Saka is in contention for Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United, Arteta responded: “He will be around for the weekend, yes.”
Injuries are already proving problematic for Arsenal this season. Kai Havertz, who missed a large portion of last season with a fitness issue, injured his knee just days into the current campaign and is still facing “months” on the sidelines, while Saka’s return has coincided with Madueke’s arrival in the treatment room.
Club captain Martin Ødegaard is also suffering with a shoulder injury, but Arteta is confident the Norway international will be back in action in the coming weeks.