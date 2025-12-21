Mikel Arteta Offers Fresh Premier League Title Verdict After Pep Guardiola Vow
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted sealing first place in the Premier League on Christmas has boosted his confidence towards his side’s title aspirations.
A Viktor Gyökeres penalty handed Arsenal all three points in a nervy 1–0 win over Everton on Saturday, keeping the Gunners ahead of pack-leaders Manchester City by just two points after the final round of fixtures before Christmas.
This is hardly unfamiliar territory for Arsenal, who have led at Christmas in three of the past four seasons, but Arteta suggested something feels slightly different about this latest festive celebration.
“It gives me belief and confidence: the level of performance and the consistency of that,” Arteta reflected.
“It is very difficult to do in this league so it means the team is consistently there.
“We enjoy the process of winning. We will have to go to difficult places and have difficult moments. We have dealt with a lot of things already and we are there.”
The team sitting top at Christmas has gone on to win the title in 17 of the past 33 seasons. Arsenal, however, account for four of those failed title pursuits.
Arteta: No Interest in Man City Resurgence
City manager Pep Guardiola has cut an increasingly optimistic figure in recent weeks as a winning streak has seen his side turn a seven-point deficit into just two heading into the holidays.
Guardiola recently warned Arteta that City were “getting better” after an admittedly slow start to the campaign. The ominous sight of the Etihad outfit bearing down on them is nothing new to Arsenal but Arteta was adamant his side remain focused on their own fate.
“We are not looking at [City],” Arteta insisted. “I know you guys do.
“The only thing we can control is our own performance and results and we know how long it’s going to be and how tough this league is.
“That’s it. Enjoy every day. Do your best and see what we’re going to get.”