‘Destroy You’—Mikel Arteta Sends Viktor Gyokeres Warning to Premier League
Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Viktor Gyökeres as he got off the mark for Arsenal in the Gunners’ final preseason friendly of the summer defeating Athletic Club at Emirates Stadium.
The Swede got on the end of a first-timed cross from Martín Zubimendi to open the scoring in the first half. While just preseason, a positive start for Gyökeres given the short turnaround between his signing and the start of the Premier League season. After the game, Arteta laid down the gauntlet to the other 19 teams preparing for Gyökeres.
“He pins both centre backs. He is a player that the moment you leave him with space one-on-one, he is going to destroy you. He's going to create a lot of space for us as well. In any moment or situation, he is a player that can score a goal,” the Arsenal manager said in his post-game press conference.
“That first goal is always very important and the way he took it as well, was really, really good.”
Gyökeres’s first real test, or first six for that matter, are pressurized given Arsenal’s difficult start to the season. The Gunners face Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City right from the jump with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest jammed in. Those games include trips to Old Trafford, Anfield and St. James’ Park, three grounds were the Gunners have struggled to score in recent history.
Outside of it being the first game of the campaign for both sides, there’s the added interest in seeing the 27-year-old take on his former boss Ruben Amorim. Man Utd were reportedly interested in reuniting the Swedish striker and Portuguese boss together this summer, but Arsenal swooped in to complete the signing. In return, the Red Devils moved for Benjamin Šeško who was of interest to Arsenal as well.
While the transfers will be analysed and discussed for seasons to come, they both get put under the microscope from season’s start. Especially given those on the outside at both clubs looking in now.
For Arsenal, it’s a good problem in Arteta’s eyes. Kai Havertz, Arsenal’s former leading man up top, scored off the bench to wrap-up preseason as well. “We are developing certain connections with the new players. It was very good. Kai Havertz came in and I think the goal he scored was top, as well. Raising the level of everybody is going to really help us, because at that level, we are going to need our very best from everybody,” Arteta said.