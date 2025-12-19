Mikel Arteta Makes Viktor Gyokeres Prediction After Slow Start
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has predicted Viktor Gyökeres to fire in the second half of the season, outlining a combination of fitness problems and increased pressure as a reason for his low goal output to date.
The Gunners agreed to a deal worth up to £63.5 million ($85 million) to sign Gyökeres from Sporting CP during the summer, having watched him plunder a mind-boggling 97 goals in 102 appearances for the Portuguese giants.
Gyökeres has failed to match those heights thus far at Emirates Stadium. A return of six goals from 19 appearances is by no means bad but also does not tell the full story, with the Sweden international scoring in just four matches and netting all his Premier League goals against sides in the bottom five of the current standings.
Arteta’s confidence in Gyökeres is unwavering, however, as the Spaniard argued he is still finding his physical peak after a summer which was overshadowed by a self-enforced training strike to seal his transfer in the first place.
“Well, I think the level of attention on him hasn’t changed since he signed to today,” Arteta said to reporters on Friday. “It’s normal. You know, everybody was so excited to bring him into the club.
“We did it. We brought a player with an incredible scoring record who had to adapt to the league. He had no pre-season. The first few weeks were difficult because physically he wasn’t in his best state and he’s a player that needs that, like any other player in this league, almost to perform at that level. Then he kicked on. I think he had a really good period and he got injured.
“And now he’s back. I saw a lot of positive things in the last two games that he’s done. I know we need to continue to tweak and understand him a little bit better in certain situations, and he needs to do the same. But that’s about time. We have full support for him.”
‘Committed’ Gyökeres Under Intense Scrutiny
While physical issues have been a major complication for Gyökeres, Arteta insisted the 27-year-old may still be coming to terms with the added scrutiny that followed his summer transfer.
Not only did Gyökeres become the new big-money striker for an Arsenal side with ambitions of winning both the Premier League and Champions League, but he arrived facing the challenge of coming anywhere close to replicating the numbers he recorded with Sporting.
“You have to experience it,” Arteta warned. “You can imagine the global impact that you’re going to have to deal with when you come to a big club, and the expectations are as such.
“But after you have to live it. And living it is always slightly different to your imagination. But he’s doing it with a lot of desire. I think his energy level, his commitment, it’s absolutely top. And we are here to help him because we’ve all been here. We all need time.
“There is always moments and the strikers have moments. They score more goals, less goals. And we need to be there for him.”
Arteta ended with a confident prediction that Gyökeres will reach “another level” during the second half of the season.
“I think so, yes.” he proclaimed.