‘Long Time to Go’—Mikel Arteta Offers Viktor Gyokeres Update After Arsenal Miss Transfer ‘Deadline’
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to comment on the club’s ongoing pursuit of Viktor Gyökeres, but confessed he expects to see his side add another new player “very soon”.
It emerged earlier this month that Arsenal had reached an agreement in principle with Sporting CP to bring Gyökeres to the Emirates Stadium, but talks have continued to drag over the final details of the transfer fee.
Arteta wanted the Gyökeres deal done in time for the start of Arsenal’s pre-season tour of Singapore, but the Gunners touched down on Sunday without the Sweden international among their ranks.
Asked for an update as he spoke to the media on Monday morning, Arteta said: “I cannot comment on any player who is not part of our group yet. When we have something concrete to offer in any case to any player we will do that.”
While his self-imposed transfer deadline has been missed, Arteta remained confident that the club would deliver on more new signings while the current squad is out in Singapore. Fans are still awaiting confirmation of the arrival of Cristhian Mosquera after appearing to leak his first interview online, but Gyökeres is the name on the lips of supporters.
Multiple reports in the Portuguese media have hinted at a potential rival bid from Manchester United, but it is understood that Gyökeres remains laser-focused on his desire to join Arsenal this summer.
“There’s still a long time in the window and we are seeking still, in terms of numbers, we are short and we have to improve the depth and quality of the squad,” Arteta continued. “We are constantly looking in the market. Until that happens, focus on the players we have and focus on them and I’m very pleased with what I have seen in the last 10-15 days.
“Ideally you want [signings ready] from day one in pre-season. I think we have done very well so far, I’m very pleased with how the club has supported the necessities and improvements that we required in the team. I think Andrea [Berta, sporting director] and the team has done an excellent job as well trying to push everything forward. There’s a long time to go in the window but we have still our hopes we can improve the team and we will continue to try and do that.
“I’m very pleased, that’s all I’ll say. There are a lot of parties and things that we have to bear in mind to get a player over the line and here. I’m very hopeful that we are going to do it very soon.”