MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinals Schedules Confirmed, All Possible Finals Matchups
The 2025 MLS season started with 30 teams. Now, it’s narrowed down to eight as the MLS Cup playoffs approach the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals, following the conclusion of the first-round best-of-three series.
Only three teams completed two-game sweeps in the first round, with Son Heung-min’s LAFC, Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and Tai Baribo’s Philadelphia Union securing an extra week off and avoiding a pivotal Game 3.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, as well as New York City FC, FC Cincinnati, San Diego FC, and Minnesota United, all had to endure winner-take-all matchups to advance.
For the remainder of the postseason, all rounds include just one match hosted by the higher seed, culminating in MLS Cup on Dec. 6. However, teams will have to wait two weeks until they’re back on the pitch, as the playoffs pause for the November international window.
Here is the schedule for the Conference semifinals, as confirmed by MLS, its clubs and the primary broadcaster, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket
Eastern Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference Semifinal: (2) FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami (3)
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Kick-Off Time: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
It will be a star-studded clash in this Eastern Conference semifinal as Inter Miami bring Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul to TQL Stadium, looking to topple Cincinnati’s Evander, Kévin Denkey and Brenner.
Eastern Conference Semifinal: (1) Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC (5)
- Location: Chester, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Subaru Park
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Kick-Off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
The Philadelphia Union needed a penalty shootout to win Game 1 against the Chicago Fire in their first-round series, but made simple work in Game 2 with a 3–0 win to secure their spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals. New York City FC, meanwhile, needed all three games against Charlotte FC to punch their ticket.
Western Conference Semifinals
Western Conference Semifinal: (2) Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC (3)
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Stadium: BC Place
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Kick-Off Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps FC picked up a sweep against FC Dallas in the first round, and Son Heung-min’s LAFC did the same. Now, the two marquee summer signings get set to battle in front of a sold-out crowd of over 54,000 at BC Place. It’s the third straight season the two clubs have met in the MLS Cup playoffs, but Vancouver are looking to win for the first time.
Western Conference Semifinal: (1) San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United (4)
- Location: San Diego, California
- Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium
- Date: Monday, Nov. 24
- Kick-Off Time: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT
San Diego FC needed all three games, but picked up a dominating 4–0 win to close out their first-round series against the Portland Timbers. MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer scored a hat-trick in the final match and will now look to get the better of MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair in the matchup against Minnesota United.
MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket: All Possible Conference Finals Matchups
Eastern Conference Finals: Nov. 29/30
- Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami
- FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC
- Inter Miami vs. New York City FC
Western Conference Finals: Nov. 29/30
- San Diego FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Minnesota United
- San Diego FC vs. LAFC
- LAFC vs. Minnesota United