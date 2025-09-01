MLS Goals of the Week: Bouanga, Lowen and More From Matchday 31
Major League Soccer Matchday 31 is in the books and so too is the final week of August.
But, even as the summer comes to a close, the fun kept going in MLS with some exceptional goals scored across both Saturday and Sunday, even as the likes of Seattle Sounders’ Pedro de la Vega and Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi found themselves in Leagues Cup action.
With the playoffs coming into focus as the calendar flips to September, here are Sports Illustrated’s picks for the top five MLS goals this week.
5. Chucky Lozano’s Finish for San Diego FC
San Diego FC kept themselves in the hunt for the Supporters’ Shield with a 2–1 win against LAFC on Sunday night, and they got their tying goal from Hirving “Chucky” Lozano.
4. Pirani’s Perfect Placement for D.C. United
Gabriel Pirani picked up a brace this weekend in D.C. United’s 2–1 upset over New York City FC. The skill he showed to curl his first goal of the night into the net was something special.
3. Dániel Sallói’s Nifty Dribbling for Sporting Kansas City
Dániel Sallói grabbed his seventh goal of the season for Sporting Kansas City in their win over the Colorado Rapids. His dribbling skills came under the spotlight, as he beat a pair of defenders before a blistering finish.
2. Denis Bouanga’s Perfect Chip for LAFC
LAFC may not have been able to grab a win in Son Heung-min’s home debut, but Denis Bouanga scored one of his best goals of the season to give his side a 1–0 lead before things turned in San Diego FC’s favor.
1. Löwen’s Lovely Volley for St. Louis CITY SC
It’s a rare feat for a player to crack the MLS Goals of the Week for two straight weeks, but that’s exactly what St. Louis CITY SC’s German forward, Eduard Löwen has done with his blistering volley in a 3–2 loss to the Houston Dynamo.