MLS Team of the Week: Lionel Messi Returns to Form on Matchday 4
Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC picked up big wins to move atop their respective conferences on Matchday 4 of the 2025 MLS season as stars continued to shine across the league.
After a week of defensive dominance, Matchday 4 saw attackers spring back, many putting themselves in good form ahead of joining their national teams over the next few days, including those heading to the Concacaf Nations League to represent the U.S. men's national team and Canada.
With another week wrapped up, Sports Illustrated selects the Team of the Week from Matchday 4 of the 2025 MLS season.
Sports Illustrated MLS Team of The Week: Matchday 4 (3–4–3)
GK: Zack Steffen – Colorado Rapids
Zack Steffen has adjusted his goalkeeping style over the years and might be playing the best soccer of his life through the first four weeks of the 2025 MLS season. On Saturday night, he helped the Colorado Rapids to a 2–1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, making a career–high 12 saves, sending him off to the U.S. men’s national team Concacaf Nations League camp in fine form.
Defender: Tristan Blackmon – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
A key piece of Whitecaps FC’s perfect 4–0–0 start to 2025, the American center back has helped the Canadian club allow just seven shots against, the least in MLS, while keeping two clean sheets.
He scored the lone goal in Matchday 4’s 1–0 win over FC Dallas and had nine defensive actions while successfully playing four long balls and slowing things down as the ‘Caps organized a possession-focused road victory.
Defender: Henry Kessler – St. Louis CITY SC
St. Louis CITY has yet to concede a goal in four games, becoming just the third team in MLS history to do so. In a 1–0 win over Seattle Sounders FC, Kessler held down the middle of a back five while making 20 defensive actions, highlighted by nine clearances.
Former Swedish national team defender Olof Mellberg has prioritized defense, and Kessler has lived up to the task in the heart of the setup, often working in tandem with Kyle Hiebert This season, he ranks in the 94th percentile of center backs with the most blocks, and is averaging nearly six clearances per 90 minutes.
Defender: Brooks Lennon – Atlanta United
Being thrown right into the starting eleven after a lengthy injury rehab is challenging enough. It’s a little more complicated when Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami is the opponent. But right back Brooks Lennon was up for it, despite Atlanta United's eventual 2–1 loss.
Through 84 minutes, he created two chances and made three clearances as he matched up with Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez throughout the night.
Midfielder: Diego Luna – Real Salt Lake
Diego Luna is off to the USMNT Concacaf Nations League camp in good form, looking like the best player on the pitch in Real Salt Lake’s 2–1 win over the Houston Dynamo.
He put up an assist on Diogo Gonçalves’ goal in the first minute and added a goal of his own in first-half stoppage time. While the diminutive midfielder’s approach didn’t pop off the stat sheet, he’s enjoying his play and beaming confidently, leading to some exciting attempts.
Midfielder: Luca de la Torre – San Diego FC
The San Diego native would have loved to score the first home goal in San Diego FC history, but assisting on it isn’t too bad, either. While de la Torre has settled into head coach Mikey Varas’ side over the first few games, Saturday’s was his best, with three chances created and two tackles won.
He’s still got the chance to score the club's first winning goal at home, too, with their next home match set for March 29 against California rivals, LAFC.
Midfielder: Keaton Parks – New York City FC
New York City FC won its second home game of the season, a 2–1 victory over the New England Revolution, and Keaton Parks played a significant role. The former Benfica midfielder often drifted inside to support 17-year-old central midfielder Jonathan Shore while still influencing the right side.
After losing Santiago Rodriguez to Botafogo, NYCFC’s midfield is still a work in progress, but Parks stepped up on Saturday. The club is back on the road against Columbus Crew SC next weekend, so it will be interesting to see if Parks can carry his form onto a larger pitch after thriving in the last two games on Yankee Stadium’s smaller surface.
Forward: Tani Oluwaseyi – Minnesota United
Minnesota United will probably want to forget about blowing a 3–0 lead, but Tani Oluwaseyi put himself in a good place heading into the Canadian men’s national team’s Concacaf Nations League camp with a brace.
Oluwaseyi has looked good throughout the season in a strike partnership with Kelvin Yeboah, but his spatial awareness and ability to anticipate play benefitted him against Sporting Kansas City. He found himself with clear looks on goal for his two markers and could have had a couple of other goals, too.
Forward: Lionel Messi – Inter Miami CF
The GOAT returned to the Inter Miami CF lineup and made an immediate impact in a 2–1 win against Atlanta United. Not only did he score what might go down as his most skillful MLS goal, but he also had seven shots and made a rare defensive effort with four recoveries.
He’s now off to join the Argentina national team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil. He won’t miss any Inter Miami matches, as the Herons are one of the few MLS clubs to have the international break off.
Forward: Patrick Agyemang – Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC punished FC Cincinnati with pace, and USMNT-bound Patrick Agyemang played a big part, scoring his first goal of the season and threatening the backline alongside Liel Abada and Wilfried Zaha.
After the match, he seemed relieved to get his first of the season, especially as he looks to establish himself this week as he joins his national team for a first competitive camp and another chance to impress head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
““It’s cool [to go into camp after scoring a goal]; it’s something I ideally wanted. In the first few games, I didn’t get a goal or assist or anything, so to have this heading into [USMNT] camp is cool,” Agyemang said after the match. “At the end of the day, I always back myself no matter what, so even if I hadn’t scored, I would still be ready to go.”