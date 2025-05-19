MLS Goals of the Week: Marco Reus's Perfect Free Kick, Bernardeschi's Left-Footed Magic and More
With the bright lights and pressure of Rivalry Week taking over Major League Soccer this weekend, the superstars came out to play.
Whether it was Orlando City SC domination against Inter Miami CF in the Florida Derby, a historic rout in the Canadian Classique, or a dramatic finish to El Tráfico, the weekend delivered the goods.
But which goals stood out among the rest? Sports Illustrated takes a look at the top five.
5. Oluwaseyi's Backheel Flick Lifts the Loons
Minnesota United are enjoying an incredible run of form, and Canadian international Tani Oluwaseyi has been a key part of it. This weekend, he scored with a cheeky backheel flick in the Loons' win over St. Louis CITY SC.
4. Bouanga's Blast Opens El Tráfico
Denis Bouanga knows how to show up in a derby match, and he hit the highlight reels again in the season's first El Tráfico. While LAFC couldn't find the win against the LA Galaxy, Bouanga's rocket stood out among the weekend's goals.
3. Evander and Denkey Link Up for the First Time
Kévin Denkey is proving that FC Cincinnati were smart to spend a club-record $16.2 million transfer fee in the offseason, as he scored his 10th goal in 17 matches. Yet, it was the bicycle kick assist from Evander which made their Hell is Real Derby opener spectacular.
2. Bernardeschi's Left-Footed Thunderbolt
Toronto FC made history with their 6-1 win over CF Montréal in the first MLS Canadian Classique of the season, but Federico Bernardeschi reminded everyone that he has one of the best left-footed strikes in the league with his second goal of the afternoon.
1. Marco Reus Curls Home in El Tráfico
The LA Galaxy might not have picked up a win against LAFC, but Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus scored a brace, including this exceptional free kick to top off a week that saw him post four goal contributions.