MLS Score Predictions: Every Game on Matchday 7
The 2025 MLS season started last week with 15 games on Saturday and Sunday. As clubs enter the third month of action, with a few likely rotating their teams as they look for Concacaf Champions Cup success.
Sports Illustrated predicts Matchday 7 of MLS action below.
MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 27
Charlotte FC vs. Nashville SC
Prediction: Charlotte FC 1–1 Nashville SC
Wilfried Zaha hasn’t been in form, and Nashville SC, despite three wins in their last four, haven’t thrived against elite defensive teams.
Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1–0 LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy continues to spiral, and Real Salt Lake will get Diego Luna back offensively. The team scored their first goals after 2–0 and 1–0 losses to FC Dallas and Minnesota United.
Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas
Prediction: Atlanta United 3–2 FC Dallas
So much attacking talent! Atlanta United's Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron will barely outshine FC Dallas' Luciano Acosta and Petar Musa. This’ll be a fun one.
FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3–0 New England Revolution
The Revs got their first goals and win over the season against the New York Red Bulls last weekend, but FC Cincinnati is a different beast altogether. Expect another big day from Evander and Kévin Denkey.
Columbus Crew SC vs. CF Montreal
Prediction: Columbus Crew SC 2–1 CF Montreal
It’s the Wilfried Nancy Bowl as he takes on his former team. CF Montréal have yet to win a game this season, having just two points in six games after a 1–1 draw with Chicago Fire FC last weekend.
New York Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire FC
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1–1 Chicago Fire FC
Emil Forsberg found his scoring touch, but so have Hugo Cuypers and Jonathan Bamba. A few good chances to come for sure, but it likely plays out in a 1–1 draw.
Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 4–3 Orlando City SC
Tai Baribo, Daniel Gazdag, Marco Pasalic, and Martin Ojeda. Two of the best attacking teams in the MLS Eastern Conference are bound to have a barn burner in Philadelphia this weekend.
Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers
Prediction: Austin FC 1–0 Portland Timbers
Myrto Uzuni proved he could be the difference-maker for Austin FC, and Osman Bukari is looking good—but the Portland Timbers will put up a strong upset challenge at Q2 Stadium.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC
Prediction: Houston Dynamo FC 1–1 LAFC
LAFC is focused on Leg 2 of the Concacaf Champions Cup with Inter Miami CF and could rest some key players against a still winless Houston Dynamo.
Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 0–2 St. Louis CITY SC
It’s the first game in almost two decades without Peter Vermes's involvement. Sporting KC let him go amid their struggling start, which saw them lose one point in six games. St. Louis CITY SC will take this edition of one of MLS’s newest derbies.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Colorado Rapids
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2–2 Colorado Rapids
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have been good at home and are looking to bounce back in MLS after a loss to Chicago and an emotionless draw against Toronto FC. However, they will likely rotate their squad, given a looming second-leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Liga MX’s Pumas.
San Diego FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Prediction: San Diego FC 3–1 Seattle Sounders FC
San Diego FC are flying right now, and they get to take on an inconsistent Seattle Sounders FC at their home pitch, just a week after securing their first-ever home win against rival LAFC.
New York City FC vs. Minnesota United
Prediction: New York City FC 1–2 Minnesota United
New York City FC have been solid at home, but Minnesota United has been tough to stop with Joaquin Pereyra, Tani Oluwaseyi and Kelvin Yeboah. Maybe NYCFC will reshape the ball or something to align with the New York Yankees’ Torpedo Bats as they return to Yankee Stadium?
San Jose Earthquakes vs. D.C. United
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1–0 D.C United
It’s the 30th anniversary match, so we’re going with the same score as the first MLS match ever, when Eric Wynalda scored to win the game 1–0 for the San Jose Clash. If you don’t remember, current San Jose Earthquakes head coach Bruce Arena actually led D.C. United in that inaugural game, too.
Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC
Prediction: Inter Miami CF 1–1 Toronto FC
Toronto FC are a struggling team, but Inter Miami CF will have every bit of focus on bouncing back midweek in Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup vs. LAFC. A super-rotated Inter Miami squad could surrender some MLS points here.