‘An Honour’—Mohamed Salah Bids Emotional Farewell to Luis Diaz After Liverpool Exit
Mohamed Salah took to social media to pen an emotional goodbye to former teammate Luis Díaz after the latter’s departure from Liverpool.
Díaz called time on his three-and-a-half-year tenure at Anfield earlier this week in favour of sealing a move to Bayern Munich, who paid a cool €75 million (£64.8 million; $85.7 million) to beat Barcelona to his signature.
Only Virgil van Dijk has spent more minutes on a pitch alongside Diaz than Salah, who hailed the Colombia international’s impact on the club during his time at Anfield.
“Your energy, drive and passion on the pitch have left a mark that won’t be forgotten,” he wrote on Instagram. “We were truly lucky to have you at Liverpool, and it’s been an honour to share part of your journey and success story.
“As a teammate, you were more than reliable—you were inspiring. As a friend, even more so.”
“We all saw the strength it took to keep going through the tough times off the pitch,” Salah continued, referencing the kidnap of Díaz’s father in late 2023. “What you went through would’ve broken most, but you came back strong and gave everything for the club.
“That kind of resilience sets an example for others and earns nothing but respect. Wishing you all the best for what’s next, Lucho.
“Keep making your people proud.”
Liverpool are keen to use the funds raised through Díaz’s sale to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but an opening bid worth over £110 million ($145.4 million) was swiftly rejected by the Magpies on Friday and it remains to be seen whether they will table a second offer.
Díaz was briefly teammates with Florian Wirtz at Liverpool following the German international’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. The pair only shared a handful of training sessions alongside each other but found time to discuss the Colombian’s potential move to Munich.
“I was already familiar with the German league and know roughly what kind of football is played here,” Díaz told assembled reporters at his Bayern unveiling. “But yes, I had the opportunity to speak with Florian. The league is different from the English one, but it’s also intense and physical. Football is also well played here, there are great teams, and the stadiums are always full.
“Florian also told me that the city is great and that I would really enjoy it here. He also wished me the best of luck. I’m very grateful to him.”