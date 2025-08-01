Liverpool ‘Prepared’ to Make Shock Alexander Isak Transfer Decision After Rejected Bid
Liverpool are reportedly considering stepping away from negotiations with Newcastle United entirely after their first formal offer for Alexander Isak was rejected on Friday.
The Reds have been credited with renewed interest in the Swedish striker since he supposedly made it clear that a move to Liverpool was his preferred outcome this summer. Isak is currently training with former club Real Sociedad after being left out of Newcastle’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.
Reports emerged on Friday claiming that Liverpool had made an opening bid for Isak. Valuations of that offer varied, although the general consensus was that it fell in the region of £110 million ($145.8 million), some way short of the £120 million ($159 million) which was floated when the Reds made an informal approach in July.
Newcastle are widely considered to value Isak at as much as £150 million ($198.8 million) and so it was no great shock that Liverpool’s opening gambit was bluntly rejected. However, BBC Sport surprisingly claim that this entirely predictably response has prompted the Premier League champions to unexpectedly reconsider their position.
Liverpool supposedly view a deal for Isak this summer to be “unachievable”. There were some suggestions that Newcastle’s no-sale stance had been softened by Isak’s clear desire to leave, yet the firm nature of the response to that opening bid has cast considerable doubt over the whole venture.
This news comes in stark contrast to initial reports from various outlets claiming that Liverpool were lining up a second offer for Isak.
Arne Slot’s side have already brought in a fleet of expensive attackers, including former Newcastle striker target Hugo Ekitiké, during a record-breaking summer window. However, the Reds boast the financial firepower to continue buying and have the sporting necessity to do so following Luis Díaz’s sale to Bayern Munich.
Without committing to more arrivals, Slot rammed home his club’s decisive approach to recruitment in an interview with The Athletic this week: “I always say, another thing about Liverpool is that if we see a chance in the market, we never hesitate to bring someone in.”