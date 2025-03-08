SI

Mohamed Salah Makes Liverpool and Premier League History Against Southampton

The Egyptian forward continues to etch his name into the history books, both for Liverpool and in the Premier League.

Max Mallow

Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot twice against Southampton.
Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot twice against Southampton. / IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

Mohamed Salah scored twice on Saturday as Liverpool defeated Southampton in the Premier League.

If you ask the Egyptian forward, the three points were all that mattered on the day. Though, there's no ignoring that he's having a Ballon d'Or worthy campaign while continuing to etch his name into the history books. Not only did Salah make Liverpool history on Saturday, but he also made Premier League history as well.

JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE

Mohamed Salah Makes Liverpool and Premier League History Against Southampton

Mohamed Salah's 26th and 27th league goals of the season catapulted him to third all time in Liverpool's scoring list. He now sits on 242 goals for the club, behind just Roger Hunt and Ian Rush.

Liverpool All-Time Top Scorers

Rank

Player

Goals

1st

Ian Rush

346

2nd

Roger Hunt

285

3rd

Mohamed Salah

242

As well, Salah moved into a tie for fifth with Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero in the league's all-time top scorers list.

Premier League All-Time Top Scorers

Rank

Player

Goals

1st

Alan Shearer

260

2nd

Harry Kane

213

3rd

Wayne Rooney

208

4th

Andrew Cole

187

T-5th

Mohamed Salah

184

T-5th

Sergio Aguero

184

His next league goal will see him grab sole possession of fifth.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that Salah overtakes Manchester United's Andy Cole this season. If he extends his stay at Liverpool past this season as well, he could overtake Wayne Rooney, and potentially even Harry Kane for second.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published |Modified
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer