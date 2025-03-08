Mohamed Salah Makes Liverpool and Premier League History Against Southampton
Mohamed Salah scored twice on Saturday as Liverpool defeated Southampton in the Premier League.
If you ask the Egyptian forward, the three points were all that mattered on the day. Though, there's no ignoring that he's having a Ballon d'Or worthy campaign while continuing to etch his name into the history books. Not only did Salah make Liverpool history on Saturday, but he also made Premier League history as well.
Mohamed Salah's 26th and 27th league goals of the season catapulted him to third all time in Liverpool's scoring list. He now sits on 242 goals for the club, behind just Roger Hunt and Ian Rush.
Liverpool All-Time Top Scorers
Rank
Player
Goals
1st
Ian Rush
346
2nd
Roger Hunt
285
3rd
Mohamed Salah
242
As well, Salah moved into a tie for fifth with Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero in the league's all-time top scorers list.
Premier League All-Time Top Scorers
Rank
Player
Goals
1st
Alan Shearer
260
2nd
Harry Kane
213
3rd
Wayne Rooney
208
4th
Andrew Cole
187
T-5th
Mohamed Salah
184
T-5th
Sergio Aguero
184
His next league goal will see him grab sole possession of fifth.
It's not out of the realm of possibility that Salah overtakes Manchester United's Andy Cole this season. If he extends his stay at Liverpool past this season as well, he could overtake Wayne Rooney, and potentially even Harry Kane for second.