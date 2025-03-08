Liverpool 3–1 Southampton: Player Ratings as Reds Take 16 Point Premier League Lead
Liverpool defeated Southampton at Anfield in Premier League action on Saturday as the Reds continue to roll.
Arne Slot, not present on the touchline serving a suspension, rotated his side slightly for the game after a grueling battle with PSG in the Champions League. Shockingly, It was the away team who found the opener late in the first half through Will Smallbone.
The second half was a completely different tale. Goals from Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah turned the game back in the Reds' favor. Salah's penalty strike was his 26th goal in the Premier League as he continues to lead the way for the golden boot. Given the work Southampton put in for the first 45 minutes, they'll be disappointed to capitulate in the way that they did. To add insult to injury, Salah scored another from the penalty spot.
For Liverpool, it's a 16 point lead atop the table now. Arsenal travel to Old Trafford on Sunday so the leaders will see if their closest challenger can answer back, or if the title race becomes more of a formality at this point in the season.
Liverpool player ratings below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Southampton (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
5.6/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
8.2/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
7.1/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
6.6/10
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas
7.5/10
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
7.4/10
DM: Curtis Jones
7.2/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
9.2/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
6.6/10
LW: Luis Díaz
8.4/10
ST: Darwin Núñez
8.4/10
SUB: Andrew Robertson (46' for Tsimikas)
6.3/10
SUB: Alexis Mac Allister (46' for Jones)
6.9/10
SUB: Harvey Elliott (46' for Szoboszlai)
6.9/10
SUB: Diogo Jota (68' for Núñez)
6.1/10
SUB: Wataru Endo (81' for Gravenberch)
N/A
SUB: Jarell Quansah (90' for Alexander-Arnold)
N/A