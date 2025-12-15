Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate Give Mohamed Salah Transfer Verdict
Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté are confident Mohamed Salah’s future remains on Merseyside, though the skipper admitted he has “no idea what is going to happen” after the Africa Cup of Nations.
Salah fuelled transfer speculation after targeting Arne Slot and the Reds for being “thrown under the bus” amid the club’s poor run of form. The Dutch boss responded to the Egyptian’s explosive outburst by dropping him from Liverpool’s squad for the team’s 1–0 victory over Inter in the Champions League.
The headline-making saga called into question Salah’s place with the defending English champions. Continued interest from the Saudi Pro League only added to the noise surrounding the reigning PFA Player of the Year.
Yet Slot recalled Salah to his squad against Brighton & Hove Albion, and the winger, who snagged an assist off the bench and made Liverpool history in doing so, received rousing support from the home crowd, as well as his teammates.
“We showed this week that we are absolutely united. We go forward as one,” Van Dijk said following Liverpool’s 2–0 victory on Saturday.
“Mo is going to AFCON and we all hope that he’ll be successful there and he’ll come back and be important for us for the rest of the season.
“The other side of it is that we all know football and we have no idea what is going to happen. I hope that he stays because he is one of my leaders and still very important for the football club. But there’s more parties to this situation.”
Konaté Backs Salah Amid Controversy
Konaté also weighed in on Salah’s future and did not hesitate to back his teammate, who he believes will finish out the rest of his contract—which expires at the end of next season—with Liverpool.
“Personally, no, I don’t think [Salah has played his last game for Liverpool]. You saw how much he loves this club,” the France International told Canal+.
“What happened with him you have to understand the frustration sometimes felt by players who have such a career, who have done so much. He is a player that everyone loves, the coach loves, he loves the coach, everyone loves each other at this club.”
Salah’s scathing rant came after he was benched for three consecutive games despite his past contributions to the club in his legendary nine-year stint at Anfield. The 33-year-old is now headed to join up with Egypt for AFCON, leaving his future in a tenuous place.