Mohamed Salah Sends Emotional Farewell to Darwin Nunez After Liverpool Exit
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah insisted he was “lucky” to be able to call Darwin Núñez both a friend and a teammate as he bid farewell to the Uruguay international.
Núñez saw his three-year spell with Liverpool come to an end earlier this month as he swapped Anfield for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, moving on in a deal which is expected to net Liverpool a total of €65 million (£56.1 million, $76.1 million) thanks to a series of achievable add-ons.
During their shared time together, Núñez and Salah made a total of 122 appearances together—a career high for the former—while only Virgil van Dijk (5,911) has played more minutes alongside Núñez than Salah (5,676).
“I consider myself lucky to have had you as a teammate and friend,” Salah wrote on social media. “You were always very real and brought so much good energy wherever you went.
“You made us laugh and showed heart in everything you did. You will be missed and I wish you the best in your new club.”
In response, Núñez replied: “Thank you for all my friend, the pleasure was mine! I’ll miss you!”
Liverpool are hoping to reinvest the funds raised by Núñez’s exit in a new forward, with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak at the top of Slot’s wish list.
A bid of £110 million ($149.4 million) was rejected by Newcastle earlier this summer and the Reds are still mulling over an improved offer. While Liverpool have the funds and remain keen, they are only expected to bid again if Newcastle indicate a willingness to sell which, as of yet, has not arrived.
Newcastle are looking for replacements for Isak, who they value at £150 million ($203.7 million), but are reluctant to sell the Sweden international even after it emerged he has threatened to never play for the club again.