Monterrey Midfielder Could Miss Liga MX Game Following Injury in Bizarre Altercation
Liga MX side Monterrey are starting to find out that when it rains, it pours.
After falling in the Liga MX Apertura 2024 final, Monterrey had lofty expectations going into 2025. Through three months of the year, though, Martín Demichelis's side is underperforming, looking far from being a threat in Mexico's top flight and exiting the Concacaf Champions Cup in the round of 16 at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps. The rough start of the year has resulted in many calling for Demichelis to be fired.
Monterrey have spent millions upon millions to build one of the most powerful rosters in all of North America. The team is full of former European top five league players, highlighted by their most recent signing Sergio Ramos. Nevertheless, Rayados are ninth in the Clausura 2025 standings, with only four games left in the regular season.
The bad results and overall poor form appear to be taking a toll on the dressing room. Now, a rift during Thursday's training session could force Rayados to play Saturday's pivotal clash vs. Chivas without their best player: Sergio Canales.
What Happened Between Sergio Canales and Martin Demichelis?
Monterrey released a statement saying that Canales's availability for the game vs. Chivas is in doubt after the former Spain international "needed medical attention for injuries suffered on his left leg after breaking a crystal door" following Thursday's practice.
Reports coming from TUDN's Diego Medina indicate that Canales and Demichelis had an altercation near the end of Monterrey's practice. The Argentine manager called out Canales for his lack of movement and effort on the pitch. The Spaniard responded by criticizing his manager, reportedly criticizing him for not helping the team improve in any area.
Other players and coaches intervened to try and calm the situation, but Canales opted to walk out of the practice session. When he was about to enter the dressing room, Canales kicked and shattered a crystal door, resulting in glass falling and cutting open his left leg, requiring him to get 10 stitches to close the wound.
When asked about the altercation following practice, Demichelis said: "You can give it whatever headline you want. You can call it an argument. We (the coaching staff) are open to whichever opinion a player wants to express. I'm not an authoritarian. I like to listen and have the player give their opinions so I can draw the best conclusions."
Since joining Monterrey in 2023 from Real Betis, Canales instantly became Rayados' leader and one of the best players in Liga MX. Canales has six goals and six assists through 13 games of the Clausura 2025.