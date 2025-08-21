Nathan Ake Offered Premier League ‘Escape Route’ From Man City
Everton has emerged as a potential destination for versatile Manchester City defender Nathan Aké, who risks a season on the bench if he stays at the Etihad Stadium.
Aké played an important role during City’s Premier League dominance across 2022–23 and 2023–24, but a combination of injury and increased competition limited his appearances last season.
The Dutchman was an unused substitute for City’s season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend and his prospect of commanding regular minutes in either of his positions—centre back or left back—appear bleak.
City have brought in Rayan Aït-Nouri to be a starter on the left, while Joško Gvardiol is likely to be the premier left-sided centre back once he soon overcomes a fitness issue. Even with Manuel Akanji tipped to join Galatasaray, Pep Guardiola still has Rúben Dias, John Stones and Abdukodir Khusanov available to him in the centre of defence, while Nico O’Reilly remains an option at left back.
Guardiola has also made plain his desire to work with a smaller squad.
For Aké, a move makes sense. The 30-year-old is proven over the course of a decade in the Premier League and the Daily Mail writes that Everton are interested to address their lack of defensive cover.
The Toffees are set to be without Jarrad Branthwaite until after the September international break, with starting left back Vitaliy Mykolenko also missing Monday night’s defeat to Leeds United—Everton boss David Moyes was forced to ask midfielder James Garner to fill in.
“[It’s] too much—too many people,” Guardiola recently reiterated on the size of City’s squad.
“I like a deep squad to compete in all competitions, but I don't want to leave players at home. It’s not healthy. You cannot create a good vibe or atmosphere to compete. Everyone has to feel they can play and help. The club has known it since last season, it's not news, but the situation is what it is.
“In the next two weeks, people will talk with players and agents to find a solution.”