’Not Healthy’—Pep Guardiola Sends Warning to Man City Hierarchy

The former Premier League champions were big winners on the first day.

James Cormack

Pep Guardiola wants his squad trimmed.
Pep Guardiola wants his squad trimmed. / IMAGO/Sportsphoto

Pep Guardiola has re-asserted the need for Manchester City to sell more players before the end of the summer transfer window, saying the current size of his squad is “not healthy”.

The Spaniard spoke after the Cityzens’ convincing 4–0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Erling Haaland was at the double, while new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki were also on the scoresheet.

City haven’t quite splurged to the degree Liverpool have this summer, but they’ve nonetheless been active. In addition to Reijnders and Cherki, James Trafford, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Sverre Nypan and Marcus Bettinelli have also joined the club.

While there’s talk of Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma potentially ending up at the Etihad before the start of September, City’s focus for the window will be on outgoings.

James McAtee, Yan Couto, Maximo Perrone, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker have already been sold permanently this summer. At the same time, Jack Grealish, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah have departed on loan.

Jack Grealish looking perplexed for Man City.
Jack Grealish is among those who have already left City. / IMAGO/Every Second Media

On his bloated squad, Guardiola told reporters: “[It's] too much -- too many people. I like a deep squad to compete in all competitions, but I don't want to leave players at home. It's not healthy. You cannot create a good vibe or atmosphere to compete.

“Everyone has to feel they can play and help. The club has known it since last season, it's not news, but the situation is what it is.

“In the next two weeks, people will talk with players and agents to find a solution,” he added.

Ederson and Savinho were left out of the matchday squad on Saturday amid rife transfer speculation, although Guardiola suggested the pair missed out for other reasons. Ederson has attracted interest from Turkey, while Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal for Savinho. City aren’t pushing either player out, but they will let them go if they prefer a move elsewhere.

Nottingham Forest, having signed McAtee, are also trying to prise versatile defender Rico Lewis away from Manchester.

