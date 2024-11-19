Netflix Announces Vinicius Junior Documentary Coming in 2025
Vinícius Júnior is the next athlete getting his very own documentary on Netflix.
Netflix announced the project as in in-depth look at "the life and career of the 24-year-old Brazilian football idol." Although the documentary does not have a definitive release date just yet, Netflix confirmed it is coming to the streaming platform in 2025.
Vinícius Júnior is fresh off a career-defining season with Real Madrid in which he won La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup. He finished with 21 goals across all competitions, including one in the 2024 UCL final against Borussia Dortmund.
The winger has plenty of additional silverware in his trophy cabinet from his previous seasons at Real Madrid as well. At age 24, Vinícius Júnior is already a three-time Spanish champion and a two-time Champions League winner. He also won three Spanish Super Cups and one Copa del Rey all before the start of the 2024–25 season.
Although he did not add this year's Ballon d'Or to his long list of accolades, Vinícius Júnior still cemented his place as one of the best players in soccer, and certainly the best player at the biggest club in the world. It is no surprise Netflix opted to feature the Real Madrid winger, especially after the success of previous soccer documentaries on the streaming platform.
Most recently, Beckham received critical acclaim for its look at the life and career of David Beckham. The docuseries won an Emmy award at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys. Other superstars, including Toni Kroos and Cristiano Ronaldo, also released documentaries at the height of their careers.
Netflix did not reveal many key details about Vinícius Júnior's documentary, but fans can expect plenty of goals, behind the scenes footage and a groundbreaking look at the player who took over the iconic number seven shirt from Ronaldo at Real Madrid.