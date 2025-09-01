‘Medical Set’—Newcastle Agree £55 Million Deadline Day Deal, Alexander Isak Sale Nears
Newcastle United’s preparations for Alexander Isak’s record-breaking departure to Liverpool are almost complete, with reports stating an agreement has been reached to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford.
The Magpies have reluctantly agreed to sell Isak for a British record £125 million ($168.7 million), but have long been adamant they would only authorise his exit once they had signed two strikers this summer—Callum Wilson’s departure on a free transfer having left Isak and 22-year-old William Osula as the only senior options in Eddie Howe’s squad.
Newcastle lost out to Manchester United in pursuit of Benjamin Šeško but eventually made Nick Woltemade their big-name addition, snapping up the Germany international in a deal worth £69.3 million, but the plan was always to sign a second striker and Wissa has been the preferred signing all summer.
Several bids for Wissa were rejected, sparking a public display of frustration from the Brentford forward, but The Athletic have now confirmed the two sides have finally shaken hands on a deal.
Newcastle are expected to pay £55 million for Wissa, splitting the fee across two payments, while also giving Brentford a 25% sell-on clause.
The imminent addition of Wissa, who struck 19 Premier League goals last season, will give Newcastle the firepower needed to finalise Isak’s exit to Liverpool.
Newcastle began their pursuit of Wissa as far back as July, when an opening bid of £25 million was rejected. The Magpies later went up to £35 million, offering a further £5 million in complicated add-ons, but Brentford continued to demand a higher fee.
Wissa was left frustrated by Brentford’s refusal to sanction a sale at what he felt was a fair price, but the Bees’ determination to extract full value from the 28-year-old has now been rewarded.