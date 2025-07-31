Newcastle Plot ‘Angry’ Response to Alexander Isak Transfer Demand
Newcastle United are ready to “lay down the law” with striker Alexander Isak when Eddie Howe’s side return from their pre-season tour, a report has claimed.
Isak did not travel with the rest of the squad after reporting a thigh injury, after which it emerged the striker had asked to leave the club following an approach from Liverpool, who are keen to get a deal done even after signing Hugo Ekitiké from Eintracht Frankfurt.
With the Newcastle squad away, Isak is now training alone at the facilities of former employers Real Sociedad, working with his personal trainer to address his thigh issue.
According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle will demand Isak return to the club alongside the rest of the players to continue his preparations for the new season and upcoming friendlies against Espanyol and Atlético Madrid, in which he will be expected to play given his injury was described as “minor”.
While Newcastle are now looking at signing a new striker—Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is an active target—club officials have been left furious by the nature of Liverpool’s interest, with the Reds not currently in a position to finance what would be a British record transfer.
The sale of Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich has kick-started the fundraising process but Liverpool are still waiting to sell Darwin Núñez before being able to firm up their interest in Isak, and Newcastle are unimpressed by the situation.
Craig Hope, who was first to report on Isak’s desire to leave Newcastle, insisted the Magpies are happy to block an exit for Isak if they do not believe they can find a replacement of sufficient quality.
Newcastle have been chasing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško but have now been dragged into a battle with Manchester United, with several outlets reporting the striker would rather move to Old Trafford this summer if given the chance.
The blow in their pursuit of Šeško is said to have harmed Isak’s chances of leaving. Newcastle officials have made it clear they will only agree to sell their current starter if a deal suits them, giving them enough money and time to find a high-calibre replacement.
With three years remaining on his contract, Newcastle face no immediate pressure to accept bids for Isak, who they hope to convince to sign a new deal this summer.