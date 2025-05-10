Newcastle vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United and Chelsea go head-to-head on Sunday as they battle to secure a top-five finish in the Premier League.
Both sides are sat on 63 points and are within touching distance of booking their ticket to Europe's premier competition, with victory for either this weekend potentially pivotal in the race. Newcastle have home advantage but form favours Chelsea.
The Magpies looked destined to return to the Champions League after successfully building on their Carabao Cup triumph, but only one victory from their last three league matches has seen them stumble. They have already beaten the Blues en route to ending their trophy drought but were narrowly defeated at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.
Chelsea progressed to the Europa Conference League final midweek and were even able to rest players - as they have done regularly on Thursday nights this season. The Blues beat champions Liverpool last time out, impressing at Stamford Bridge to take their winning streak to five in all competitions. But the capital side have lost their last three visits to St James' Park and will arguably be considered slight underdogs on Sunday.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the encounter.
What Time Does Newcastle vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St James' Park
- Date: Sunday, 11 May
- Kick-off Time: 12:00 BST / 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT
- Referee: John Brooks
- VAR: Darren England
Newcastle vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Newcastle: 2 wins
- Chelsea: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Newcastle 2–0 Chelsea (30 October, 2024) – Carabao Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Newcastle
Chelsea
Brighton 1–1 Newcastle – 04/05/25
Chelsea 1–0 Djurgården – 08/05/25
Newcastle 3–0 Ipswich – 26/04/25
Chelsea 3–1 Liverpool – 04/05/25
Aston Villa 4–1 Newcastle – 19/04/25
Djurgården 1–4 Chelsea – 01/05/25
Newcastle 5–0 Crystal Palace – 16/04/25
Chelsea 1–0 Everton – 26/04/25
Newcastle 4–1 Man Utd – 13/04/25
Fulham 1–2 Chelsea – 20/04/25
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Chelsea on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Newcastle Team News
Joelinton remains one of several absentees in the Newcastle squad for their penultimate home game of the season, with the Brazilian a doubt to feature again before the campaign's conclusion. He sits alongside Matt Targett, Jamaal Lascelles and former Chelsea man Lewis Hall in the treatment room.
Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schär both came off injured in the draw at Brighton & Hove Albion but are doing "pretty good" heading into the weekend. The duo could feature against Chelsea in some capacity.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento; Guimarães, Tonali, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.
Chelsea Team News
Christopher Nkunku is yet to feature in May and is likely to be absent once more on Tyneside, while Wesley Fofana, Aarón Anselmino, Omari Kellyman and the suspended Mykhailo Mudryk all unavailable.
Marc Guiu has been missing since February and the Spaniard is closing in on a return. Enzo Maresca suggested he could feature in the Conference League semifinal second leg on Thursday but didn't make the squad.
Wholesale changes will be made from the XI that earned a 1-0 win over Djurgården midweek.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson.
Newcastle vs. Chelsea Score Prediction
St James' Park will be deafening on Sunday despite the timing of the early kick-off and Newcastle will feed off the energy of the crowd. They have shown their ability to beat the unpredictable Blues this season and Alexander Isak could fire them to three points.
Chelsea are unbeaten in the Premier League since mid-March and have found some consistency in recent weeks, but they will come under immense fire on Tyneside. Their defence remains vulnerable and Newcastle's array of attacking threats could punish them.