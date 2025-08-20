‘Disappointed’—Newcastle United Fire Back at Alexander Isak in Resounding Response
Only hours after Alexander Isak publicly bashed Newcastle United for “broken promises” and declaring the “relationship can’t continue,” the Magpies fired back at their star striker, adding another chapter to one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.
Isak took to social media to post a strongly worded statement against his current club, essentially declaring there’s no way back for him, reiterating his desire to leave. Newcastle responded with a statement of their own in which they disputed that Isak and the club ever had an agreement.
“We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak this evening,” Newcastle said to open the statement. “We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.”
“We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views. As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.”
“We do not foresee those conditions being met.”
Newcastle already rejected a £120 million ($158.6 million) opening bid from Liverpool—Isak’s biggest suitor—weeks ago. Reports indicate that it would take £150 million ($202 million) for Newcastle to consider letting go of their star striker. This sum would make Isak’s transfer the third most expensive in the history of the sport.
The public statement battle began after Isak was named to the 2025 PFA Team of the Year. The 25-year-old centre forward skipped the ceremony because of his current situation. Though it’s clear the Swede is doing everything he can to push an exit, the Magpies don’t appear ready to cave in to his wishes.
The Isak–Newcastle saga will likely continue until the transfer window closes on Sept. 1. If no team manages to meet Isak’s determined price tag, then Newcastle seem comfortable keeping the player, even ready to welcome him back to Eddie Howe’s side.
“This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates,” Newcastle said to close the statement.