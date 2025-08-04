Newcastle United Legend Slams Alexander Isak Over Reported Liverpool Interest
Newcastle United and Premier League legend Alan Shearer did not hold back when discussing his former club and striker Alexander Isak amid links with Liverpool.
Isak, one of the most sought after players in the league, became the talking point of the summer transfer window when reports surfaced of a move away from St. James’s Park. Liverpool submitted a bid for the Swede around £120 million ($158.6 million), but was rejected by Newcastle. A bid that reportedly had upset the Carabao Cup champions.
Shearer, seemingly resigned to a future where Isak would leave the club in the future, criticised not only the player and his role in the transfer saga, but also the entire window as a whole.
“I just thought it might have happened next year and if it really is impossible for Eddie to turn him around and he says no, and it sounds like that is the case, I want him to be out now, you get your big money for him, whoever’s prepared to pay that and you get other people in, hopefully beforehand, and then you move on,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast.
“As I said, no individual is bigger than any football club, and if he doesn’t want to be there, fine, get what you can and get him out and say thanks very much for the memories, off you go.” Shearer went on to describe the entire transfer window as ‘disastrous’ for his former club. Newcastle recently signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Southampton while completing a deal for Nottingham Forest attacker Anthony Elanga.
Talk surrounding Isak is likely to continue through to the final days of the window as Eddie Howe expressed concern surrounding the player returning to the group. Isak is reportedly back in Newcastle after training away from the team and is set to meet with the manager, according to Sky Sports.
Newcastle themselves have been linked with a replacement this summer including RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško. The Magpies face competition from Manchester United in securing the Slovenian’s services. They were also linked with Hugo Ekitiké before Liverpool swooped in and completed a deal for the French forward.