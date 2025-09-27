Newcastle vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
A staple fixture of the Premier League era will be staged at St James’ Park this weekend when Newcastle United host Arsenal.
Recent meetings between these two English giants have been fiercely competitive but a high-scoring affair isn’t anticipated this weekend. Arsenal have conceded just two in seven matches this season, while Newcastle themselves have only allowed six. The Magpies are struggling for goals, too, with just three in the Premier League.
It could well prove a war of defences on Sunday afternoon and Arsenal will fancy their chances of edging such a battle. The Gunners already find themselves five points behind league leaders and reigning champions Liverpool, but nobody boasts a more impressive rearguard than the north Londoners.
Newcastle won three of their four meetings with Arsenal last season but haven’t looked quite the same beast early in the current campaign. The summer’s Alexander Isak saga undoubtedly affected the Magpies, who are 13th in the Premier League table after just one win from five.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Sunday’s tantalising duel.
What Time Does Newcastle vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St James’ Park
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 28
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
- VAR: Darren England
Newcastle vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Newcastle: 3 wins
- Arsenal: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
Current Form (All Competitions)
Newcastle
Arsenal
Newcastle 4–1 Bradford - 24/09/25
Port Vale 0–2 Arsenal - 24/09/25
Bournemouth 0–0 Newcastle - 21/09/25
Arsenal 1–1 Man City - 21/09/25
Newcastle 1–2 Barcelona - 18/09/25
Athletic Club 0–2 Arsenal - 16/09/25
Newcastle 1–0 Wolves - 13/09/25
Arsenal 3–0 Nottingham Forest - 13/09/25
Leeds 0–0 Newcastle - 30/08/25
Liverpool 1–0 Arsenal - 31/08/25
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
Newcastle Team News
Eddie Howe will welcome Anthony Gordon back into the team following his three-match suspension, which will offer the Magpies an enormous attacking boost against Mikel Arteta’s stubborn defence. However, Newcastle will have to manage without summer signings Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey.
Howe confirmed Jacob Murphy’s availability for Sunday’s game but admitted the winger has been struggling with a small injury. Fabian Schär is still absent after sustaining a head injury against Barcelona in the Champions League.
Joelinton and William Osula both scored braces in the Carabao Cup victory over Bradford City midweek, with the former potentially making his return to Premier League action after being an unused substitute last weekend at Bournemouth.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Livramento; Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon.
Arsenal Team News
Arteta confirmed that Martin Ødegaard should be available for the weekend having missed the last few matches with a shoulder injury. The skipper might not start against the combative Newcastle but could feature from the bench.
Bukayo Saka has been passed fit for the Newcastle trip despite concerns over a midweek injury, the England international recovering from injury at the perfect time following Noni Madueke’s recent setback. The summer signing will be absent for around two months due to a knee problem.
Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain missing in the forward line for Arsenal, with Viktor Gyökeres once again spearheading the team on Sunday without any competition. Piero Hincapié is also injured at the other end of the pitch.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli.
Newcastle vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
Arsenal have lost four of their last five trips to St James’ Park, with the Gunners struggling against the intensity of Newcastle on home soil. The vociferous Tyneside crowd will certainly make life more challenging for last season’s runners-up.
Arsenal have been criticised for their cautious approach this season and will be greeted by Newcastle's stubborn defence and industrious midfield. The Gunners have scored just twice in their last five away games with the Magpies and will likely struggle to break down their resilient hosts.
It will prove a sizeable test of Arsenal’s title credentials, but they might just fall short again.
Prediction: Newcastle 1–1 Arsenal