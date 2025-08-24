Newcastle vs. Liverpool: Preview, Prediction and Lineups
Matchweek Two of the 2025–26 Premier League season concludes with the eagerly anticipated tussle between Newcastle United and Liverpool on Monday night.
Much of the discourse surrounding this fixture will focus on a player who won’t be involved on Tyneside. Alexander Isak’s relationship with the Magpies has been torn apart amid transfer interest from the Reds, with the Swede recently suggesting his employers had broken promises this summer.
Newcastle have so far resisted Liverpool’s pursuit of their star forward, and continue to demand a record-breaking fee for Isak’s services.
Both teams would’ve been pretty content with their starts last week, with the champions overcoming a scare against Bournemouth to win 4–2, while Newcastle, amid all the noise, earned a point at Aston Villa. Although, they did face off against 10 men for the final third of the contest.
This fixture has produced some of the all-time great Premier League matches, and an early-season barnstormer is projected under the lights on Monday night.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the riveting clash on Tyneside.
What Time Does Newcastle vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St. James’ Park
- Date: Monday, August 25
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: John Brooks
Newcastle vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Newcastle: 1 win
- Liverpool: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Liverpool 1–2 Newcastle (March 16, 2025) - Carabao Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Newcastle
Liverpool
Aston Villa 0–0 Newcastle - 16/08/25
Liverpool 4–2 Bournemouth - 15/08/25
Newcastle 0–2 Atlético Madrid - 09/08/25
Crystal Palace 2–2 (3–2p) Liverpool - 10/08/25
Newcastle 2–2 Espanyol - 08/08/25
Liverpool 3–2 Athletic Club - 04/08/25
Tottenham 1–1 Newcastle - 03/08/25
Liverpool 4–1 Athletic Club - 04/08/25
K-League XI 1–0 Newcastle - 30/07/25
Yokohama F. Marinos 1–3 Liverpool - 30/07/25
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
Newcastle Team News
Isak’s relationship with Newcastle has deteriorated further over the past week, but Liverpool are yet to reach an agreement with the Magpies for the striker’s services.
The Swede thus remains on their books, but he won’t be reintegrated until after the summer transfer window. In his place, Howe will likely opt for Anthony Gordon in a fluid role up top, and he’ll be joined by Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes in Newcastle’s frontline.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Magpies boss opted for the same starting XI from last week’s stalemate at Villa Park, with no fresh injury concerns. Joe Willock is closing on a comeback, while Jacob Ramsey will likely make his first appearance for the club off the bench.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimarães, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes
Liverpool Team News
Slot confirmed at the end of the week that summer arrival Jeremie Frimpong will be out until the September international break due to a hamstring injury, and Liverpool have an issue at right back because Conor Bradley is also out injured.
The Northern Irishman has returned to training, having sustained a muscle injury in preseason, but is unlikely to play a part of Monday despite Frimpong’s absence. As mitigation, Slot could turn to Joe Gomez or, more interestingly, Dominik Szoboszlai.
Hugo Ekitiké is a shoo-in up top after his impressive Premier League debut, and the Frenchman will be joined by record-signing Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo in attack.
Crucially, Ryan Gravenberch is back from his suspension.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool Score Prediction
These two teams played out a thrilling 3–3 draw on this ground last season, but it was Newcastle who came out on top in the last head-to-head duel. A 2–1 victory over the Reds at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final returned their first piece of major domestic silverware since 1955.
The Isak debacle means this fixture will have more than an edge, and the atmosphere is set to be thunderous on Tyneside. Weathering storms will be key for the visitors, and the return for Gravenberch is significant in that regard.
While Liverpool won on opening night, it’s clear that Slot is still working out how to establish the optimal balance within his new-look side, and Newcastle have the capacity to seize upon their defensive frailties, even without Isak.
The Reds’ attacking firepower means they’ll always be in with a shout, though, and they’ll be content with a point on Monday.
Prediction: Newcastle 2–2 Liverpool