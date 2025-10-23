Lionel Messi Reveals Why He Signed Inter Miami Contract Extension
Lionel Messi cited Inter Miami’s upcoming stadium, Miami Freedom Park, as a motivator behind signing a contract extension with Inter Miami.
The MLS Golden Boot winner inked a new deal that runs through the 2028 season on Thursday putting an end to months of speculation. Given his longtime teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, announced their retirements this season, concern arose given Messi is 38-years-old.
Though, by signing on for three more seasons, Messi is committing to playing through his age 41 season. Miami Freedom Park, still under construction, served as the backdrop for the announcement and the Argentine is looking forward to its grand opening.
“We’re all really excited about the moment when we can finally play at Miami Freedom Park. We can’t wait for it to be finished—to experience it from the inside, in our new home, and for the fans to enjoy it as well. It’s going to be something very special to play at home in such a spectacular stadium.” Messi said.
Mas: Extending Messi Builds on Club Promise
Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas added that keeping Messi at the club furthers a promise they made to fans and the city.
“We promised our fans that we would dream big to build an iconic club. A club that represents the passion, hard work and dedication of all those that came before us to create a Miami built on dreams. Leo signing through 2028 is an ode to our amazing city,” Mas said.
Club president and co-owner, David Beckham, followed up saying signing Messi follows through on their “vision” to bring the best to the club.
Messi first joined Inter Miami in 2023 leading the Herons to the Leagues Cup that summer and a record-setting Supporters’ Shield the year after. This season, Messi finished as top goalscorer (29) and tied for the most assists (19), coming up one goal contribution short of matching Carlos Vela’s league record. His impact on MLS, off the pitch, is well-documented as interest and viewership have increased significantly.
“It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality—playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here,” Messi said.
Messi Eyeing More History Before New Contract Begins
Messi was the leading scorer on the highest-scoring Herons team of all time. Inter Miami scored 81 goals in 2025 becoming just the third team in league history to surpass the 80-goal mark.
If Messi goes on to win the Landon Donovan MVP award again, he would become the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons. And, just the second player to win the award twice following Predrag Radosavljević.
Not only that, but Miami are a favorite to challenge for the MLS Cup. After coming up short in the Leagues Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup, the top prize in MLS is the only trophy remaining.
After setting the regular season points total in 2024, Miami crashed out in the first round to Atlanta United. Improving on their exit remains a priority, but lifting MLS Cup could kickstart a new era with Messi leading the way for the next three years.