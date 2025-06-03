‘No Doubt’—Landon Donovan on Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT Expectations and Standards
A critical period is approaching for the U.S. Men’s National Team.
With the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup taking place this summer and the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching next year on home soil, time is of the essence for the club to find its groove. At the helm of that effort is Mauricio Pochettino, who succeeded Gregg Berhalter as USMNT manager in September 2024.
While some have doubted Pochettino’s ability to lift the USMNT to its potential, U.S. soccer great Landon Donovan is confident the manager has what it takes to lead the team to success come the World Cup.
“I don't have any doubt he'll get the most out of the players,” Donovan said to Sports Illustrated.
For the USMNT to break through on the international stage, Donovan says the power lies in the players’ hands.
“I've been vocal about the players making sure they get the most out of themselves, but it shouldn't be a coach's job to coach effort,” Donovan said. “That should never be a coach's job. Clearly you can motivate and help, but when you're playing for the national team, you shouldn't need motivation externally. That should be inside you.
“I think Pochettino will do a great job making sure they're prepared and then the players have to show up and do the job.”
The U.S. is hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1994 and after bowing out of the 2022 tournament in the Round of 16 to Netherlands. The result was considered a disappointment, but many looked ahead to the youth of the team—including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna—coming into form in time for 2026.
When asked to define what a successful World Cup would look like for the U.S., Donovan was cautious to set the bar high.
“I think at a minimum advancing out of our group,” Donovan said. “In many World Cups now, we've advanced out of our group and then lost the next game. And I think at home with momentum, hopefully a lot of players playing well in the prime of their career, we have a team that's right in the prime of its career.
“You can win another game, and then from there you go on and you see who you're facing, but playing at home should be a massive advantage.”
Donovan added that the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup is “absolutely crucial” to best set up the USMNT leading into next year’s World Cup.
“We don't have any other meaningful games after this summer,” Donovan said. “It is, in my opinion, all eggs into that basket. We need to play well, we need to win the tournament, and gain some momentum and some confidence going into next summer.”
The USMNT kicks off its Concacaf Gold Cup play against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15, while the FIFA World Cup begins June 2026 across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.