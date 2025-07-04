‘No Expense Spared’—Real Madrid's Huge Incentive to Players for Club World Cup Win
Real Madrid's players have been promised a €1 million ($1.2 million) bonus each if they manage to win this summer's Club World Cup, reports in Spain state.
In the build-up to the tournament, it was revealed that Madrid were ready to take the Club World Cup seriously. They fought to strike a deal to hire Xabi Alonso as manager and paid a fee of €10 million ($11.8 million) to bring the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool forward one month.
Club president Florentino Pérez is thought to be keen to secure the prestige that comes with being the first winners of the new-look competition, but the mammoth finances on offer have also seen clubs give their all in the United States.
Spanish publication AS report that Pérez’s desire to win is so great that he has approved bonuses of €1 million ($1.2 million) for every player in Real Madrid are able to win the Club World Cup–never before have the 15-time Champions League winners signed off on such a significant incentive for a short tournament.
Indeed, Pérez is said to have compared the competition to the Champions League, stressing the importance of coming home with the prize. External activities have been blocked, with Madrid declining several sponsorship opportunities to ensure their players are fully focused on the task at hand.
Alonso, who left Bayer Leverkusen at the end of last season to replace Carlo Ancelotti, was initially thought to be reluctant to take charge of the team at the Club World Cup, instead preferring to join for a fresh start in pre-season. He was soon convinced to take the challenge.
On the table for Madrid is a reported €111.6 million ($131.3 million) if they can win the competition—a mind-boggling return for just one month of playing time.
