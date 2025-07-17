‘Not Held to Ransom’—Man Utd Set Bryan Mbeumo ‘Limit’
Manchester United have seen efforts to sign Bryan Mbeumo stall after refusing to pay more than their valuation of the Brentford forward, a report has claimed.
United’s only senior recruit so far this summer remains Matheus Cunha after triggering the Brazilian’s release clause last month—teenagers Diego León and Enzo Kana-Biyik have also been signed, although the latter has immediately been loaned to INEOS-owned Lausanne-Sport.
Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals in 2024–25, made clear his preference for United following the conclusion of last season, but the clubs have so far not negotiated a transfer.
The Guardian writes that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and new sporting director Jason Wilcox believed at the end of June that a £65 million ($87.1 million) package would be accepted. Brentford are even said to have “indicated privately” that a medical was “expected imminently”.
The report adds that Ratcliffe is “intent on not being pushed into paying more” than £65 million. He and Wilcox, who has filled the position vacated by Dan Ashworth last December after originally being appointed technical director “do not wish to be held to ransom” and favour a “patient” approach.
Where that leaves United’s pursuit of Mbeumo is unclear. The Guardian notes that Brentford’s valuation of the player is “closer to” £70 million ($93.8 million). Other reports have previously suggested it is already higher than that amount and potentially up to £75 million ($100.5 million).
The Red Devils want Mbeumo before departing for the pre-season tour of the United States next week, with a first friendly of the summer to be held in Sweden this coming weekend. The Cameroon international had wanted things done before Brentford started pre-season, so that he wouldn’t have to begin preparations for the new campaign with his future still in limbo. It was a deadline that has now already passed as of the last few days.
United have seen two offers turned down by Brentford so far, the second totalling £62.5 million ($83.7 million), which is the same amount paid for Cunha.