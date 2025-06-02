Premier League 20-Goal Forward 'Wants to Join' Manchester United
Bryan Mbeumo is one of the most coveted Premier League players that looks set to find a new home this summer, but it appears he has a preferred destination: Old Trafford.
The Athletic's David Ornstein reported that Mbeumo decided he wants to join Manchester United from Brenford in favour of plenty of other interested Premier League teams.
Earlier today, reports surfaced that Arsenal had joined Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the race to sign the 25-year-old forward. Only hours later, the Red Devils appear to have the upper hand in acquiring the Cameroon international despite coming off one of the worst seasons in club history.
Mbeumo took his game to another level during 2024–25. After helping Brentford secure promotion to England's top-flight, he didn't crack the double digit goal mark in his first three Premier League seasons. Then, he broke out this past season, tallying 20 goals, plus seven assists becoming one of the Premier League's best.
Playing alongside Yoane Wissa, Mbeumo thrived and Brentford deployed one of the best attacking duos in the Premier League. Manchester United's plan could be for a similar relationship to blossom at Old Trafford, slotting in Mbeumo next to new signing Matheus Cunha.
Negotiations between Man Utd and Brentford are the next step. Manager Thomas Frank already confirmed the club would be open to selling any player at the right price. Given Mbeumo's Premier League proven status and the amount of teams interested, he'll surely merit a pretty significant price tag.
Mbeumo's potential arrival to the red side of Manchester will be a hot topic in coming days and weeks, but what's already clear is that Ruben Amorim's side looks determined to do everything they can to avoid a repeat of their disastrous campaign.