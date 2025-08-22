NWSL Matchday 17: How to Watch, Injury Updates
Chicago Stars (1-9-6) vs. North Carolina Courage (5-6-5)
When: Friday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: SeatGeek Stadium
How to watch: Amazon Prime Video (US)
H2H: Stars W: 6; Tie: 5; Courage W: 11
Injury news
Stars: Shea Groom and Natalia Kuikka have been ruled out. Cari Roccaro is out with an excused absence. Mallory Swanson is expecting her first child and is on maternity leave.
Courage: Denise O’Sullivan has picked up an injury that will keep her out of this one. German defender Feli Rauch (lower body) is also out. Olivia Wingate is on the road to recovery after a major lower-body injury that could keep her out for the rest of the season.
Bay FC (5-7-4) vs. Washington Spirit (8-4-4)
When: Saturday, August 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: Oracle Park
How to watch: CBS (US)
H2H: Bay W: 4; Tie: 0; Bay W: 0
Injury news
Bay: Abby Dahlkemper is doubtful to play this record-breaking game at the home of the San Francisco Giants due to a lower back issue. New signing Onyeka Gamero is out for the season with a knee injury. Penelope Hocking will also miss out due to a lower leg injury. Melissa Lowder (knee) and Emily Menges (maternity leave) are two long-term absentees.
Spirit: Trinity Rodman is back with the Spirit, but not yet fit to start a match. Ashley Hatch and Andi Sullivan are both on maternity leave. Ouleye Sarr (back) and Lyza Jessee (wrist) remain on the sidelines long-term, with Casey Krueger managing a short-term knee issue.
NJ/NY Gotham FC (5-6-5) vs. Utah Royals (1-11-4)
When: Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Sports Illustrated Stadium
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Gotham W: 4; Tie: 1; Royals W: 5
Injury news
Gotham: Forward Ella Stevens (knee) is unlikely and Tierna Davidson is out long-term with an ACL.
Royals: Olivia Griffitts (maternity leave), Alex Loera (knee) and Tatumn Milazzo (knee) are not expected back this season. Brecken Mozingo is on her way back from a thigh injury.
Portland Thorns (7-4-5) vs. Kansas City Current (13-2-1)
When: Saturday, August 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET
Where: Providence Park
How to watch: ION (US)
H2H: Thorns W: 6; Tie: 2; Current W: 4
Injury news
Thorns: Marie Müller, Morgan Weaver, Caiya Hanks and Nicole Payne are all out for the season with knee injuries. Olivia Wade-Katoa and Sophia Wilson are both on maternity leave.
Current: Kristen Hamilton (hip) will not play this weekend. USWNT defender Alana Cook is out for the season with an ACL injury. Gabrielle Robinson (knee) is not expected back for a few more months. Vanessa DiBernardo is on maternity leave. Clare Gagne (head) is also unlikely to be available.
Houston Dash (5-8-3) vs. Seattle Reign (7-5-4)
When: Sunday, August 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Shell Energy Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+ (US)
H2H: Dash W: 6; Tie: 4; Reign W: 18
Injury news
Dash: Ramona Bachmann is out long-term with a knee injury and is on parental leave. Amanda West is also out for the season with a knee injury. Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley is out for several weeks with a hand injury. Ryan Gareis missed last week due to a concussion.
Reign: Hanna Glas is out with a leg injury. Ryanne Brown (knee), Veronica Latsko (lower leg) and Cassie Miller (leg) are all out long-term. Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (ankle) is working her way back.
San Diego Wave (8-3-5) vs. Racing Louisville (6-6-4)
When: Sunday, August 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Snapdragon Stadium
How to watch: Paramount+ (US)
H2H: Wave W: 3; Tie: 3; Racing W: 1
Injury news
Wave: Colombian international Daniela Arias is expected to return following an illness. Young Nigerian international Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (lower leg) is not likely to be back. Trinity Byars (knee) is out with a long-term injury.
Racing: Nigerian international Uchenna Kanu missed last week with a knee injury. On the long-term injury list are Katie Lund (hip), Maddie Pokorny (hip), Olivia Sekany (knee) and Kirsten Wright (knee). Ángela Barón missed last week with an excused absence but could return. Lauren Milliet is battling a shoulder issue as she pushes to return.