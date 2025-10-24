Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami take on Nashville SC in the MLS Cup playoffs round one best-of-three series.
The Herons put five past their opponent last time out on Decision Day, a result that locked in third place in the Eastern Conference setting up a rematch with the Tennessee team.
Nashville hope for a better result in game one and to steal a victory on the road before heading back to GEODIS Park. BJ Callaghan has already delivered the U.S. Open Cup, but the biggest prize in MLS is still up for grabs.
Same goes for Javier Mascherano. MLS Cup is the final opportunity for the Herons to lift major silverware this season after coming up short in the Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup. Given Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are set to retire at the end of the playoffs, they want to end their season on a high note.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to game one.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Friday, Oct. 24
- Kick-Off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC Head-to-Head Record
- Inter Miami: 7 wins
- Nashville SC: 4 wins
- Draws: 5
Previous meeting: Nashville SC 2–5 Inter Miami (Oct. 18, 2025) - MLS regular season
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Miami
Nashville SC
Nashville SC 2–5 Inter Miami -10/18/25
Nashville SC 2–5 Inter Miami -10/18/25
Inter Miami 4–0 Atlanta United - 10/11/25
CF Montréal 1–1 Nashville SC - 10/4/25
Inter Miami 4–1 New England Revolution – 10/4/25
Austin FC 1–2 Nashville SC - 10/1/25
Inter Miami 3–5 Chicago Fire - 9/30/25
Nashville SC 3–1 Houston Dynamo - 9/27/25
Toronto FC 1–1 Inter Miami - 9/27/25
Orlando City SC 3–2 Nashville SC - 9/20/25
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Nashville SC Team News
If Nashville are to pull off an upset on the road, they need Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar at their best.
The two combined for an early equalizer on Decision Day, but Messi rewrote the script in the second half completing his hat trick.
On the injury front, Wyatt Myer and Julian Gaines are still out. Ahmed Qasem was left out of the action on the final day of the season posing further questions about his availability for the playoffs.
Overall, BJ Callaghan might opt for a similar lineup given they were leading at halftime. Nashville just need to find a way to shut down Messi.
Nashville SC Predicted Lineup
Nashville SC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-4-2): Willis; Najar, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Shaffelburg, Brugman, Tagseth, Muyl; Mukhtar, Surridge.
Inter Miami Team News
Miami get a morale boost coming into the game given Lionel Messi signed a three-year contract extension ahead of the game.
Javier Mascherano would be wise to keep his starting XI similar to the one that featured on Decision Day.
Rocco Ríos Novo has seemingly won the starting goalkeeper job, so expect him to start between the sticks. Elsewhere, it’s all hands on deck for the Barcelona quartet and their summer signing.
If Miami are to run the gauntlet and win MLS Cup, they need Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul firing on all cylinders. Mascherano likely completes his attack with Tadeo Allende. Though, Baltasar Rodríguez is within a shout after scoring on Decision Day.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Nashville SC (4-2-3-1): Ríos Novo; Fray, Allen, Falcón, Alba; De Paul, Busquets; Allende, Messi, Rodríguez; Suárez.
Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC Score Prediction
Seven goals were scored the last time these two teams met. The stakes are raised now given any slip-ups could result in a team’s playoff run ending early.
The Herons will be extra motivated to improve on a shocking first round exit last season, but their defensive issues were highlighted once again on Decision Day. Messi powers Miami to a victory to put the pressure on Nashville heading back to GEODIS Park.
Score Prediction: Inter Miami 3–2 Nashville SC