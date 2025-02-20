One Impressive Statistic Highlights Jude Bellingham's Champions League Impact for Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid's best playmaker in the Champions League, and one key statistic proves it.
Even on a team with Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, Bellingham is the player always in the middle of Real Madrid's biggest moments in the Champions League. The England international won the coveted Champions League trophy in his debut season with Los Blancos and now is pulling the strings to help his side mount a successful title defense.
In fact, Bellingham has recorded the most assists in the Champions League since the start of last season. No other player competing in the Champions League over the last two seasons has provided more assists than the Real Madrid midfielder.
Since making the move to Madrid, Bellingham has recorded eight assists in the Champions League. He had five in his debut campaign with Los Blancos and already has three to his name this season.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Check out Bellingham's impressive resume in the Champions League while donning a white shirt:
Champions League Season
Goals
Assists
2024–25
3
3
2023–24
4
5
Not only is Bellingham constantly creating opportunities for his teammates, but he is also capable of finding the back of the net when his number is called. His most recent goal in the Champions League came in the 92nd minute against Manchester City to secure a 2–3 victory for Real Madrid.
Bellingham's impact on the pitch in Europe's biggest competition is second to none, and Real Madrid will greatly miss his creativity and vison in the first leg of the round of 16. The 21-year-old must serve a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation and therefore will miss Los Blancos' next Champions League clash.
He will be back for the second leg, though, and will look to help get his side past their opponents and into the quarterfinals.