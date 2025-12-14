Pedri Smashes 15-Year Lionel Messi Record to Make Barcelona History
Barcelona midfielder Pedri became the youngest player in club history to make 150 appearances in La Liga, beating out Lionel Messi’s longstanding record.
The Spaniard reached the milestone on Saturday afternoon in the Catalans’ 2–0 victory over Osasuna. Pedri, who assisted Raphinha’s opener at Camp Nou, played his 150th league match for Barcelona at 23 years and 18 days old.
Messi previously held the record for reaching the landmark at 23 years and 121 days back on Oct. 23, 2010. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner stood atop the club’s history books for 15 years until he was dethroned in style.
In 150 appearances for Barcelona in the Spanish top flight, Pedri has recorded 22 goals and 17 assists. The Spain international also helped the Catalans win La Liga in 2022–23 and 2024–25.
Pedri’s Road to 150 La Liga Appearances for Barcelona
Season
La Liga Appearances
2025–26
14*
2024–25
37
2023–24
24
2022–23
26
2021–22
12
2020–21
37
*Still active
Flick Lauds ‘Fantastic’ Pedri After Osasuna Win
Osasuna might have held Barcelona quiet for much of Saturday’s contest, but the defending Spanish champions finally broke the deadlock in the 70th minute to ultimately collect all three points.
Following the victory, which put his side seven points clear of Real Madrid—who have a game in hand against Alavés—Hansi Flick only had glowing comments to say about Pedri.
“Pedri is a fantastic player, top class. What can I say about him? He’s an absolutely amazing player,” the German boss gushed.
“Osasuna pressed with tremendous intensity in the defensive third, and it wasn’t easy to create spaces, but when we got the chance, we took advantage of it.
“And this is also the quality of Pedri and Raphinha in this moment. This was very important for us, because, as I said before, the most important thing today is the three points.”
Barcelona will hope to carry their momentum into an all-important clash with Villarreal next weekend, their final La Liga bout before the holiday break. First, though, Flick’s men must take on Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Tuesday, Dec. 16.